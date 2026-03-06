V-Cast: Michigan State shows moments of growth while surviving near disaster against Rutgers

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State dodged a bullet on senior day with a 91-87 win against Rutgers in a game where the Spartans were nearly burned by Tom Izzo’s decision to play an all-senior lineup leading by 15 points with 1:19 left.

Michigan State was forced to switch back to its starting lineup after Rutgers scored 10 points in the span of 39 seconds. The Spartans then held on for the win, improving their season record to 25-5, and 15-5 in Big Ten play.

After the game, SpartanMag staffers Jim Comparoni checked in from courtside at Breslin Center for their final regular-season home V-Cast of the 2025-2026 season.

V-CAST TOPICS

Tough Match-up: Rutgers gave Michigan State everything it could handle in both games the Spartans and Scarlet Knights played this season. The guard-heavy Scarlet Knights created some problems with dribble penetration and with shot making, especially late in the game as Rutgers made each of its last nine shots in this game. Michigan State struggled with turnovers during the first half of this game. The Spartans struggled to stops during the critical five minutes of this game. Some of the issues that Michigan State had defensively late in the game was the result of the Spartans emptying the bench of its seniors.

Cam Ward: Freshman Cam Ward had one of his best performances of the Big Ten regular season against Rutgers. Ward was the most impactful player on the floor for Michigan State in the first half, and he also made his presence felt in the second half. Ward finished one point and one rebound short of a double double while playing 20 minutes against the Scarlet Knights.

Coen Carr: Michigan State junior Coen Carr played one of his best games as a Spartan in the Big Ten home finale. Carr matched sophomore point guard Jeremy Fears as the leading scorer for the Spartans. Carr finished with 21 points on 6-for-9 shooting. The explosive junior added six rebounds in the win, while shooting a perfect 8-for-8 at the free-throw line for the Spartans. Not only was Carr perfect at the free-throw line, he made clutch free throws line in this game when Michigan State needed them most to keep Rutgers at bay.

Chuck Kohler: Michigan State honors a veteran prior to the national anthem at every home game. On Thursday night, the Spartans honored Chuck Kohler, the 102-year-old great grandfather of Spartan senior Jaxon Kohler. Chuck Kohler served in the Navy and is one of 12 living Pear Harbor survivors. His presence at Thursday night’s game was moving for everyone in the stands as well as Michigan State coaches and players.