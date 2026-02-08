V-Cast: Michigan State took some significant steps forward in 85-82 OT win against Illinois

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State earned its biggest win of the season thus far with an 85-82 overtime victory over No. 5 Illinois.

Afterward, SpartanMag staffers Jim Comparoni and Paul Konyndyk set up courtside at the Breslin Center for a post-game V-Cast weighing the significance of a victory that snapped a two-game losing streak for the Spartans.

V-CAST TOPICS

Jeremy Fears: According to CBB Analytics Fears became the first high major player to record 25 plus points and 16 plus assists in a game since Trae Young in 2017. Fears scored 26 points and added 15 assists in a critical Big Ten win for the Spartans. This game was not without controversy as officials in this game went to the monitor at the request of Illinois Coach Brad Underwood to review for a potential tripping call. Underwood’s request cost Illinois a timeout, as officials determined that there wasn’t enough evidence to warrant a call against the Michigan State point guard.

Scott and Ward: Michigan State freshman Jordan Scott has been a steady contributor throughout the season playing a shade less than 20 minutes per game on average. In his second career start, Scott took on the monumental challenge of defending Illinois star Keaton Wagler, who is a projected lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Scott got plenty of help on defense with Fears pitching in, but this was a significant breakthrough for the true freshman who helped hold Wagler to 2-for-16 shooting. Scott’s big game came on the same night fellow freshman Cam Ward delivered one of his best performances of the season scoring eight points and adding seven rebounds in the Michigan State victory.

Kohler and Cooper: Veteran big men Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper had a strong bounce-back game coming off a disappointing showing earlier in the week at Minnesota. Kohler recorded a double double for Michigan State with 11 points and 16 rebounds against Illinois. Six of Kohler’s rebounds were on the offensive glass. Kohler struggled to score inside against the massive front line of Illinois, but he was the leading source of threes in this game for the Spartans. Illinois did a nice job of taking away screen-and-roll dunks for Cooper, but the veteran center still made an impact in this game with his ability to defend in space away from the basket. Cooper finished with nine points and eight rebounds in this game. He had a couple of impactful rebounds late in this game for Michigan State.