V-Cast: what we learned that at the Michigan State Spring Showcase

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State closed out 2026 spring football with a Spring Showcase at Spartan Stadium on Saturday. That event, which served as practice 15 of spring football for the Spartans was a modified scrimmage with upwards of 90 plays and without conventional tackling.

Afterward, SpartanMag staffers Jim Comparoni and Paul Konyndyk checked in from Spartan Stadium with news, notes, and analysis in the latest V-Cast.

V-Cast Topics

Thud Tackling: Michigan State utilized Thud tackling, which pretty much touch tackling, instead of tackling to the ground. Pat Fitzgerald indicated afterward that he decided to go with thud tackling to prevent serious injury going into the off-season. Fitzgerald also indicated that thud tackling will not inhibit the ability of his defense to tackle effectively during the season given the emphasis placed on tackling fundamentals throughout the off-season.

Position of Depth: Running back was a position that lacked depth a year ago at this time. This spring, running back has become a position of obvious strength for Michigan State. Transfers Cam Edwards, Marvis Parrish, and Jaziun Patterson each appear to be capable tailbacks. Brandon Tullis and Zion Gist have also had their moments this spring. On Saturday at the Spring Showcase, Nebraska transfer Kenneth Williams broke free for a long touchdown run with some help from transfer guard Nick Sharpe blocking on the perimeter.

Outlook at Quarterback: At this time last year, Alessio Milivojevic had solidified his role as the back-up quarterback for Michigan State behind Aidan Chiles. Twelve month later, Milivojevic is the face of the program as the clear starter at quarterback and the leader of the Spartan offense. Behind Milivojevic, Michigan State has an experienced veteran in Cam Fancher, who began his career at FAU and played at Central Florida last season. Fancher struggled in the Spring Showcase format, which prevented him making an impact with his ability to scramble and ad lib outside the pocket. Behind Milivojevic and Fancher, Michigan State has pair of promising underclassmen quarterbacks in Leo Hannon, a redshirt freshman, and Kayd Coffman, a true freshman with substantial upside. Of the three quarterbacks behind Milivojevic on the Michigan State depth chart, Coffman probably did the most with his opportunities in the Spring Showcase.