Veteran Michigan State offensive lineman Kristian Phillips headed to the transfer portal

Michigan State lost part-time starting offensive guard Kristian Phillips to the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Phillips started five games on the offensive line during his Michigan State career and played in 12 games total for the Spartans. Phillips started four games on the offensive line for the Spartans this past season. His first start of the season came in a double overtime win over Boston College. He also started games against Nebraska, UCLA, and Southern Cal.

Phillips was one of four different starters at the right guard position for Michigan State in 2025 along with Caleb Carter, Luka Vincic, and Rakeem Johnson. Carter opened the season as the starting right guard from the Spartans. Phillips logged his first start as a junior against Boston College in Week 2. After starting against Boston College, Phillips served as the back-up right guard for the Spartans in Week 3, with Vincic making his Michigan State debut in a win over Youngstown State.

Phillips struggled with injuries throughout his career at Michigan State. After earning a starting job in training camp as a redshirt sophomore, Phillips suffered a season-ending injury in the first game of his sophomore season for the Spartans in 2024.

Phillips earned his first letter at Michigan State as a redshirt freshman in 2023, contributing on special teams on field goal protection. That same year, Phillips received minimal experience at the guard position with 34 snaps in a blowout win over Richmond.

Phillips signed with Michigan State as a high-ceilinged project offensive lineman as a senior at Salem High School in Georgia in 2022 during which he was selected all-state at the 5A level. The biggest issue for Phillips early on at Michigan State was conditioning. He arrived on campus carrying too much weight. To his credit, Phillips got serious about improving his body, and in doing so changed the trajectory of his development within the Spartan football program.

Phillips’ portal entry occurred the same day that offensive lineman Cole Dellinger announced and defensive lineman Jalen Thompson announced their intent to transfer as well as wide receiver Krishon McCray. With Thompson, Phillips, Dellinger, and McCray all headed to the portal, Michigan State has had 24 players announce plans to enter the portal since Pat Fitzgerald took over as Spartan football coach. That quartet joins walk-on offensive lineman Cooper Terpstra, defensive back George Mullins, tight end Michael Masunas, quarterback Aidan Chiles, walk-on wide receiver Grant Calcagno, long snapper Kaden Schickel, edge Tyler Gillison, walk-on edge Stone Chaney, linebacker Semaj Bridgeman, linebacker Darius Snow, defensive back Ade Willie, linebacker Marcellius Pulliam, safety Tracy Revels, wide receiver Nick Marsh, running back Makhi Frazier, safety Justin Denson, guard Gavin Broscious, defensive back Jeremiah Hughes, walk-on defensive back Elisha West and walk-on tackle Rashawn Rogers.

PAUL’S TAKE: Phillips is a football player that could have been consistently productive as an interior offensive lineman at Michigan State if he had been able to stay on the field. He is one of those players that leave you wondering what might have been if he had been healthy enough to practice and play on a regular basis. The fact that he put himself in position start for the Spartans despite numerous setbacks speaks to his potential as an offensive lineman in the Michigan State program. It is hard to know what Phillips might have been able to do had he stayed healthy or stuck with the Spartan program. Losing Phillips to the portal may not register with some Michigan State fans, but it isn’t as easy as many believe to find offensive lineman that have the physical tools to get the job done at the Power 5 level. When guys like Spencer Brown and Geno VanDeMark transferred out of Michigan State in year one under Jonathan Smith, their departure did not cause a lot of consternation among Spartan fans. Not having those guys, however, proved to be a major stumbling block for the offensive line during the 2024 season. If Michigan State continues to struggle with injuries on the offensive line, the Spartans could miss a big-bodied veteran like Phillips next season.