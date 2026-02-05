ANALYSIS: What Went Wrong for Michigan State at Minnesota & What's Next

For the third time this season, Michigan State ran into problems on the road against an underdog. And this time, it bit them. Minnesota held off the Spartans 76-73, setting off a court storming by long-suffering Gopher fans. Whereas second half surges saved the Spartans at Penn State and Rutgers, Michigan State’s offense went stagnant for 36 minutes. That was too long, this time. When a late flurry came, it wasn’t enough to save them. This time, there were no late game heroics from Jeremy Fears, as was the case at Rutgers. He scored 10 points and had an unsteady performance, including a silly technical foul which altered the course of the game. More on that in a moment. And there was no super savior effort from Divine Ugochukwu, as there was at Penn State. Instead, Ugochukwu played only eight minutes. He left the game late in the first half with a foot injury and didn’t return. He was in a sweatsuit for the second half, which creates questions for the playing group in the days ahead. Coen Carr led a late charge for Michigan State. The Spartans went on a 20-6 run to cut what had been a 16-point Gopher lead to 73-71 with :20 seconds left. But Minnesota, which missed nine free throws in the second half, made 3-of-4 in the final seconds and took care of the ball just well enough to eke out a victory. Michigan State never led in the game. (DEEP DIVE analysis inside SpartanMag. Join SpartanMag: $1 to get started, and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership.