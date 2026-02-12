Why Michigan State's Coen Carr was smiling after that reverse alley-oop jam last Saturday night

EAST LANSING, Mich. - There were three uncommon things about Coen Carr’s re-dunk-ulous reverse jam off a half-court lob from Jeremy Fears last Saturday night. Carr and Fears discussed those things after Michigan State's practice on Wednesday. 1. Carr smiled after the dunk. We usually don’t get a reaction like that after his Flight 55 acrobatics. 2. Fears threw the lob pass from much further out than would normally be advisable. 3. Fears threw the lob pass while wearing only one shoe. Number three had a direct correlation with numbers one and two. “I think I smiled because I saw F had one shoe on,” Carr said. “I didn't know he had one shoe on until after the dunk.” (MORE inside SpartanMag. Join SpartanMag: $1 to get started, and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Get Deal Now! 👉 https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-state-spartans/join/)