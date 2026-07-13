ANALYSIS: With Kevin Guskiewicz staying and Jon Palumbo as interim A.D., what’s next for Michigan State sports business? 

EAST LANSING, Mich. - With Michigan State having officially launched Spartan Ventures and Spartan Media Ventures on July 1, extolling a “new era for Michigan State athletics,” and Kevin Guskiewicz having announced that he will be staying at Michigan State, attention now turns to what’s next for Spartan athletics. The list of hot agenda items is long, and demanding, with all involved still believing J Batt’s conviction that Michigan State can be a Top 10 athletic department. There is belief that building blocks were put in place during Batt’s 12 months on the job that his successor or successors can capitalize on. But the heavy lifting is still to come. Questions remain as to how Spartan Ventures and Spartan Media Ventures will assist Spartan athletics and athletes in the competitive world of name, image and likeness - which has become the backbone of roster construction in college sports, and a huge determining factor in wins, losses and championships. With Batt departing as athletic director, his former No. 2 man, Jon Palumbo, has risen as the face of Spartan Ventures and Michigan State’s fund-raising enterprises. On Friday, Michigan State named Palumbo interim athletic director. “Over the coming weeks and months, I look forward to evaluating options, both internal and external, for a candidate to permanently fill the AD position,” Guskiewicz said in a press release. Batt hired Palumbo last summer as Executive Deputy Athletics Director. In February, Spartan Ventures Chief Executive Officer was added to his title. On July 1, the launch date of Spartan Ventures, Palumbo issued a 1,300-plus word letter and press release, reiterating many of the macro mission statements of Spartan Ventures that Batt had championed in the months since hatching the idea of the two corporations last October. So what changes now that Palumbo officially is the head of the athletic department, albeit on an interim basis? Essentially, revenue generation flipped from the athletic department to Spartan Ventures on July 1, which marks the beginning of a new fiscal year for Spartan athletics. On June 15, after news broke that Batt would be leaving Michigan State for the University of Kentucky, Palumbo said all systems were on schedule for the July 1 launch. “I think there's great momentum and sentiment to keep moving forward on what we've been working on, so that's my plan in the short term,” said Palumbo, a 2001 graduate of LaSalle where he was captain of the baseball team. “As far as leadership, I'm the CEO of Spartan Ventures and I'm here.” That was a strong statement at the time, when some wondered whether Palumbo would immediately be following Batt to Kentucky. Palumbo has been navigating an awkward situation. The man who hired him, Batt, is moving on. The man who hired Batt, Guskiewicz, announced plans to leave Michigan State for Clemson on May 27, setting off a series of dominos which resulted in Palumbo rising to the helm of Michigan State athletics’ revenue-generation hierarchy, for now. Some observers wondered why Michigan State didn’t hire an interim athletic director immediately after Batt announced his departure. The simple answer is Michigan State and Kentucky were log-jammed in a game of contractual chess. If Michigan State had appointed an interim athletic director, the university would have been conceding that Batt was no longer in office. That could have complicated Michigan State’s leverage in gaining money from the Batt buyout. Kentucky was contractually obligated to pay $5 million to Michigan State to honor Batt’s buyout. Batt’s buyout was due to drop to $2.5 million when Guskiewicz accepted the Clemson job. With Guskiewicz staying at Michigan State, Kentucky was conceivably on the hook for the full $5 million. Sources told SpartanMag that Batt continued to show up at his Michigan State office at 1855 Place in late June, with insiders aware that Guskiewicz was leaning toward returning to Michigan State. Batt was still listed as the athletic director at Michigan State on the university’s official web site last week. Michigan State could have held out and demanded the full $5 million. Kentucky might have contended that $2.5 million was appropriate due to Guskiewicz agreeing publicly to take the Clemson job, and whatever signatures those talks may have included. The chess match continued until the University of Kentucky announced on Thursday that Batt will begin his tenure at that school on July 28, with both sides agreeing that Kentucky will pay $3.95 million between now and July 1, 2027. The compromise saves both sides from prolonged legal fees on the matter. The finality of that deal loosened the logjam for Palumbo to officially take the title of interim athletic director on Friday. As for Batt, a Michigan State spokesperson told media on Friday that Batt will no longer be showing up for work at 1855 Place. According to the spokesperson, Batt has transitioned away from operational duties and will use accumulated vacation time until his last official day of July 27. WHAT’S NEXT FOR JON PALUMBO? Questions naturally surround Palumbo. Batt hired Palumbo at Georgia Tech. Then Batt hired him at Michigan State. Will Palumbo follow Batt for a third time at Kentucky? It is a fair question that many in the athletic department were wondering. MORE inside SpartanMag. Join SpartanMag at $4.99 a month (50% off), and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Get Deal Now! 👉 https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-state-spartans/join/