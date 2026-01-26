With rivalry game looming, Michigan State's Tom Izzo wants focus despite travel/weather concerns

EAST LANSING, Mich. - When Tom Izzo met with media on Monday, prior to practice, the day before the Spartans’ game scheduled for Tuesday at Rutgers, the Michigan State head coach wasn’t exactly sure when his team would be traveling to New Jersey. The Spartans were scheduled to practice at 1 p.m., shower, eat, and then bus to the airport for a 4:30 flight. Prior to practice, they learned that the 4:30 flight to Newark, N.J., had been canceled, due to weather problems. A 6 p.m. flight was scheduled for Trenton, N.J., with hopes that it would go off without any further delays. “It could be later, so we’ll see what happens on that,” Izzo said. Add those logistical concerns with Izzo’s worries about looking ahead to Friday’s showdown against No. 3 Michigan at Breslin Center. (MORE inside SpartanMag. 🚨 Join SpartanMag: $1 for first week and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Join Here: https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-state-spartans/join/)