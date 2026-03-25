With Tarris Reed playing his best basketball, UConn presents a substantial challenge for Michigan State

When Michigan State played UConn in an exhibition game in October, the Spartan enjoyed a small advantage in points scored in the paint. Most of the 26 points that the Huskies scored in the paint against the Spartans in that exhibition came from guards and wings getting downhill and finishing at the rim or knocking down pull-up jumpers.

When the Spartans and Huskies square off on Friday night at Capital One Arena in a Sweet 16 match-up between the No. 3 and No. 2 seed teams in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament, Michigan State will face a much different defensive task – limiting the paint scoring production of UConn center Tarris Reed Jr.

Reed, who did not play in an exhibition game against Michigan State before the start of the regular season, is one of the most effective post scorers in college basketball. The second-year transfer, who played two seasons at Michigan before landing at UConn as a transfer portal addition, leads his team in scoring average (14.2), field-goal percentage (62.8), rebounds (8.9) and blocks (2.0) while playing 26.5 minutes per game.

“He’s 6-11, 260 or more, but he’s got great hands,” Tom Izzo said. “He’s got good quickness. He’s a good free throw shooter. His game has really improved this past year, and that’s credit to him and them.”

One of the biggest differences between as a senior at UConn and the player he was at Michigan two seasons ago is conditioning. He is in better shape now than when he was as a sophomore, or even as a first-year player at UConn last season. As a result, Reed has improved as an all-around defender, a rim protector, and rebounder. He is also capable of playing more minutes without diminishing returns than he could earlier in his career. Reed is averaging 26.5 minutes per game for UConn this season but can play in the low 30’s without diminishing returns if needed.

Against Furman last weekend, Reed played just under 32 minutes in a game where the Huskies needed every bit of production their veteran five game could give them on both ends of the floor. Reed made a monster impact in every facet of the game against Furman, scoring 31 points on 12-for-15 shooting and adding 27 rebounds. Two days later, Reed recorded his second double double of the weekend with 10 points and 13 rebounds in a comfortable win over a UCLA team playing without center Tyler Bilodeau.

“Reed is averaging 16 points and 14 rebounds in the last five games,” Izzo said. “His game has taken a monstrous jump. And with that size, that’s going to be something.”

Reed was one of the best offensive rebounders in the Big East as a senior. On the year, the UConn center is averaging 2.7 offensive rebounds per game. He has nearly doubled that production during a recent three-game stretch that began with a Big East championship game loss to Saint Johns and carried over to the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

“He’s averaging over five and a half offensive rebounds a game in the last three games,” Izzo said. “It’s hard to get a guy to average five rebounds, much less just offensive rebounds.”

While Reed is a different player than versatile former UConn center Donovan Clingan, the No. 7 overall in 2024 NBA Draft, whom he was recruited to replace, he has evolved into an efficient and reliable post scoring threat and tag-team partner for floor-stretcher extraordinaire Alex Karaban during two seasons at UConn. The inside-out scoring threat presented by Reed and Karaban is as good as Michigan State has faced this season, and the Spartans have faced a lot of good frontcourt tandems having played Michigan (Aday Mara/Yaxel Lendenborg), North Carolina (Henri Veesaar/Caleb Wilson), Arkansas (Malique Ewin/Billy Richmond), and Purdue (Oscar Cluff/Trey Kaufman-Renn) among others.

“Karaban and Reed have been around forever,” Izzo said, “and Reed has gotten better and better and better. He’s been a monster.”

Much like Reed, Michigan State veterans Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper have grown substantially over their time as college basketball players. With neither Michigan State nor UConn likely to double the post on regular basis, it will be interesting to see which team does a better job of limiting scoring around the basket, and the extent to which additional defensive help is required.

Reed may not be an indomitable force as an interior scoring threat that Michigan State has faced in past years like Zach Edey at Purdue or Johni Broome at Auburn, but the Spartans will still have their hands full if UConn’s veteran center continues to play the way he has in recent games.

“They’ve got a horse they can throw it into,” Izzo said. “He is playing that way … against good competition. I don’t know many people that have done that.”