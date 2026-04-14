2026 NFL Draft: 6 Michigan Wolverines projected in mock draft simulation

The Michigan Wolverines should have a decent contingent of players selected in next weekend’s 2026 NFL Draft, namely on the second two days of the event.

We simulated the 2026 NFL Draft using the Pro Football Focus Mock Draft machine to find out where its contingent of players is set to go. Here is who it had from Michigan being selected over seven rounds.

EDGE Derrick Moore: Jacksonville Jaguars (Third round, No. 73 overall)

Derrick Moore finished his Michigan career with a 10-sack season with two forced fumbles, positioning him to be the highest Wolverine taken during the 2026 NFL Draft class. Here, he joins an NFC South contender with the Saints.

DT Rayshaun Benny: Minnesota Vikings (Third round, No. 97 overall)

This feels low for a player within Michigan’s defense who flew mostly under the radar, but did a lot of dirty work that did not show up in a box score. The pre-draft process seems to have been kind to him, but there is still no consensus on where he might be selected. Mocks from several outlets have him going anywhere from the third to seventh round.

EDGE Jaishawn Barham: Detroit Lions (Fourth round, No. 118 overall)

Michigan’s class has a bit of a wild card in it with Jaishawn Barham, who moved from linebacker to EDGE in 2025 and did so to mixed results. But the pure disruption and athleticism should appeal to NFL teams, especially if he tests well. He is currently seen as a fringe top-100 prospect, and a big combine could do wonders for his stock.

TE Marlin Klein: Washington Commanders (Fifth round, No. 147 overall)

Marlin Klein is another member of this group who should test fairly well despite a lack of hefty production over the course of his Michigan career, finishing with 38 catches for 364 yards and a touchdown over three years of accumulated stats. The 6-6, 250-pounder could find a role at the next level as a TE2, and it would not be a surprise if his best football is still ahead of him.

TE/FB Max Bredeson: Jacksonville Jaguars (Seventh round, No. 240 overall)

The fullback has been phased out of the NFL over the years, but Max Bredeson might be the exception to the norm. He is a versatile and physical presence who might have some untapped usage as a pass catcher. He should catch on somewhere, and it would be a great story if he were drafted.

EDGE TJ Guy: Chicago Bears (Seventh round, No. 241 overall)

TJ Guy did not receive an NFL Combine invite, nor did he have the season some thought he would after returning for one more year in Ann Arbor. Guy had 2.5 sacks and 18 total tackles in 2025 in more of a rotational role than stepping forward into one of the top two spots in the EDGE rotation. However, a late-round flier might make sense.

Michigan NFL Draft history

The Wolverines have had at least one player selected in 87 consecutive drafts dating back to 1938, and 421 players selected overall. It will almost certainly add to that number this year with Moore leading the way, coming in at No. 65 overall on Pro Football Focus’ Big Board for the 2026 class.

Last year, Michigan had seven players drafted in the event, including a trio of first rounders in defensive tackles Mason Graham (Cleveland Browns) and Kenneth Grant (Miami Dolphins) and tight end Colston Loveland (Chicago Bears).

The Wolverines had a school-record 13 players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, coming off of its College Football Playoff National Championship season in 2023, topping the previous mark of 11 players chosen in the 2017 draft.

The 2026 NFL Draft is set for April 23-25 from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.