3-star S Maxwell Miles flips from Michigan to Minnesota

Three-star safety Maxwell Miles, one of the longest-standing pledges in Michigan’s 2027 class, decommitted from the program Sunday evening and flipped to Minnesota. He’s a 6-2 defensive back from Las Vegas (Nev.) Centennial High who originally committed to the Wolverines in March.

Miles reopened his recruitment shortly after taking an official visit to Minnesota. The Golden Gophers were one of the original contenders in his recruitment before committing to U-M after his first visit with the program. He also holds offers from Vanderbilt and Wake Forest.

The nation’s No. 62 safety and No. 619 overall prospect picked up his Michigan offer while on campus in March and made his initial decision almost immediately. Safeties coach Tyler Stockton was his primary recruiter.

“After I got offered by Coach Stockton, I knew Michigan was a place I wanted to be,” Miles said. “Just building that relationship with the staff and being around the program made it feel like home. It was a great moment I got to experience with my parents and the coaching staff—it meant a lot to me. It felt like everything I’ve worked for was starting to pay off, and I knew I was making the right decision.”

Miles originally planned on spending June 12-14 in Ann Arbor for his official visit. We no longer expect that trip to take place.

Michigan now holds 15 commits in its 2027 class— Top 100 defensive lineman Xavier Muhammad, Top 100 wide receiver Quentin Burrell, Rivals300 edge rusher Recarder Kitchen, Rivals300 safety Tavares Harrington, Rivals300 tight end Colt Lumpris, Rivals300 cornerback Darius Johnson, Rivals300 offensive lineman Jakari LIpsey, Rivals300 edge rusher Jayce Brewer, Rivals300 quarterback Kamden Lopati, four-star running back Tyson Robinson, three-star offensive lineman Sidney Rouleau, three-star safety Charles Woodson Jr., three-star offensive lineman Louis Esposito, three-star linebacker Brayden Watson. and three-star athlete Lundon Hampton.