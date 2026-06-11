3 storylines to follow with Michigan's June 12 official visitors

3 storylines to follow with Michigan's June 12 official visitorsby: Ethan McDowell1 hour agoethanmmcdowellRead In AppCornelius (N.C.) five-star defensive back Josh Dobson sat atop Clemson's recruiting board at his position for months, also visiting the Tigers on numerous occasions before ultimately giving more consideration to out-of-state programs, as expected. (Ethan McDowell/The Wolverine)Michigan will host two official visitors and an unofficial visitor this week as it hopes to build some major momentum on the trail.