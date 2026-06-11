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3 storylines to follow with Michigan's June 12 official visitors

On3 imageby: Ethan McDowell1 hour agoethanmmcdowell
Joshua Dobson
Cornelius (N.C.) five-star defensive back Josh Dobson sat atop Clemson's recruiting board at his position for months, also visiting the Tigers on numerous occasions before ultimately giving more consideration to out-of-state programs, as expected. (Ethan McDowell/The Wolverine)

Michigan will host two official visitors and an unofficial visitor this week as it hopes to build some major momentum on the trail.

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