4-star CB Blake Jenkins commits to Michigan

Four-star cornerback Blake Jenkins committed to Michigan Thursday night. The coveted defensive back from Katy (Texas) Tompkins High sped up his recruitment and pledged to the program before taking most of his official visits.

Jenkins planned on spending Victors Weekend with the Wolverines, but he went ahead and chose the program over Alabama, Texas, SMU and Vanderbilt this week. Michigan cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford made the 6-0.5, 190-pound corner a top priority after offering in February.

“Coach JG has been consistent with me throughout the process, and getting that Victors Weekend invite showed how much they value me,” Jenkins said earlier this spring. “I felt like it was the right place to close out my OVs and really take everything in.”

Gilford traveled out to Texas to visit the nation’s No. 29 cornerback and No. 260 overall recruit this spring and left a strong impression during that meeting. SMU and Vanderbilt held the momentum in the blue-chip prospect’s recruitment at different points, but Michigan surged late to secure his commitment.

He pledged to the Wolverines after just one visit and will be back on campus June 19. That first trip moved the needle and helped U-M land the heavily recruited corner..

“The coaches’ relationship and how much effort they put in the players really impressed me,” Jenkins said after his first visit. “The fanbase in Ann Arbor is amazing.”

Jenkins sped up his decision timeline after an official visit with Vanderbilt. The Commodores received a couple of predictions soon after that, and then the momentum flipped towards Michigan. The Wolverines’ 2027 class now ranks No. 10 nationally.

He’s the second cornerback commit in the 2027 class, joining Rivals300 prospect Darius Johnson. Jenkins joins Johnson, Top 100 defensive lineman Xavier Muhammad, Top 100 wide receiver Quentin Burrell, Rivals300 edge rusher Recarder Kitchen, Rivals300 safety Tavares Harrington, Rivals300 tight end Colt Lumpris, Rivals300 offensive lineman Jakari LIpsey, Rivals300 edge rusher Jayce Brewer, Rivals300 quarterback Kamden Lopati, four-star running back Tyson Robinson, three-star offensive lineman Sidney Rouleau, three-star safety Charles Woodson Jr., three-star offensive lineman Louis Esposito, three-star athlete Lundon Hampton and three-star linebacker Brayden Watson as the No. 16 commit of the cycle.