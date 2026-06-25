4-star LB Frederrick Ford commits to Michigan

Four-star linebacker Frederrick Ford committed to Michigan Thursday evening, finalizing a massive recruiting win for the Wolverines. The staff offered the Greenwood (Miss.) High standout earlier this summer and moved quickly to secure his pledge.

Ford picked up his Michigan scholarship June 4. Just six days later, the No. 243 recruit in the Rivals Industry Rankings traveled to Ann Arbor for an unofficial visit. He then rearranged his crowded official visit schedule to fit in a Victors Weekend OV with the Wolverines.

“I went in with an open mind, just taking in the weekend,” Ford told The Wolverine Sunday. “They already checked all the boxes the first visit. I just was tryna get a vibe, and the vibe was there.”

Michigan secured his commitment just days after that trip. Ole Miss, Tennessee and Mississippi State were also in the mix and hosted him on official visit. Florida State and LSU were also contenders before U-M’s surge for the No. 21 linebacker in the country.

Alex Whittingham is Ford’s primary recruiter, and they quickly built a solid connection during Michigan’s accelerated pursuit of the blue-chip backer.

“Coach Alex has credentials that can’t be denied,” Ford said. “Coaching for the Kansas City Chiefs is a plus, and he laughed with me and my family, but at the same time I can tell he means business, and I respect that because that’s how I am.”

The Wolverines made him feel like a priority as soon as they offered and quickly built momentum with the coveted 6-3, 197-pound rising senior. He’s the second linebacker pledge of the class alongside three-star Buford (Ga.) High standout Brayden Watson.

Ford clocked a 4.6 40-yard dash and a 4.4 shuttle time earlier this year. Michigan considered him a top priority target this summer, and he felt that love on his two summer visits with the Wolverines.

He’s the No. 19 commit in Michigan’s 2027 class that ranked No. 13 nationally going into his decision, joining Top 100 defensive lineman Xavier Muhammad, Top 100 wide receiver Quentin Burrell, Rivals300 edge rusher Recarder Kitchen, Rivals300 safety Tavares Harrington, Rivals300 tight end Colt Lumpris, Rivals300 offensive lineman Jakari LIpsey, Rivals300 edge rusher Jayce Brewer, Rivals300 edge rusher Ifeanyi Emedobi, Rivals300 quarterback Kamden Lopati, four-star running back Tyson Robinson, four-star cornerback Blake Jenkins, four-star cornerback Darius Johnson, three-star offensive lineman Sidney Rouleau, three-star tight end Christian Hanshaw, three-star safety Charles Woodson Jr., three-star offensive lineman Louis Esposito, three-star athlete Lundon Hampton and three-star linebacker Brayden Watson.