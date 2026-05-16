4-star RB Tyson Robinson commits to Michigan

Four-star running back Tyson Robinson has been one of Michigan’s top priority targets for months, and he committed to the program Saturday afternoon. The blue-chip prospect from Mississippi picked the Wolverines over Alabama and Tennessee.

Plenty of schools closer to home tried to keep the Brandon (Miss.) High standout closer to home, but a consistent relationship-building effort by Tony Alford helped Michigan prevail before official visit season even began. Robinson said the timing just felt right. He found the ideal fit for him.

The coveted running back prospect told The Wolverine this week that he recently measured 5-10, 201 pounds. He’s the No. 14 running back in the country and the No. 212 overall recruit in the 2027 class. Ohio State, Texas, Oregon and many others also offered.

Alford pursued Robinson as a major priority for this cycle. The four-star prospect felt that love and visited Michigan twice this spring, speaking highly of both trips and naming U-M his leader.

“The atmosphere is big there,” Robinson told Rivals’ Chad Simmons earlier this spring. “A lot of people love the community, and that stands out.”

Robinson also took spring trips to Alabama, Tennessee and Miami and planned out a full slate of official visits, but the Wolverines grabbed the momentum for the blue-chip back this spring and never looked back.

He missed a few games as a junior and played through injury for most of the year but, as a sophomore, he racked up 2,007 all-purpose yards and scored 34 touchdowns for Brandon High.

The newest Wolverine commit is the first running back pledge of the 2027 cycle as Alford continues to assemble the class. Michigan’s recruiting class now ranks No. 12 nationally and No. 5 in the Big Ten after the program secured four commitments in four days.

Robinson is officially commit No. 11 and joins joins Top 100 defensive lineman Xavier Muhammad, Top 100 wide receiver Quentin Burrell, Rivals300 edge rusher Recarder Kitchen, Rivals300 offensive lineman Jakari LIpsey, Rivals300 edge rusher Jayce Brewer, Rivals300 quarterback Kamden Lopati, three-star offensive lineman Sidney Rouleau, three-star safety Charles Woodson Jr., three-star offensive lineman Louis Esposito and three-star safety Maxwell Miles in the class.