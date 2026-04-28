4-star S Darrell Mattison decommits from Michigan

Four-star safety Darrell Mattison, one of the key foundational pieces of Michigan’s 2027 class, decommitted from the program Tuesday evening. He spent just over one month pledged to the Wolverines after making his initial decision March 24.

Ole Miss surged into the picture over the past couple of weeks and is now trending to flip the blue-chip defensive back. Mattison visited the SEC program April 25 and reopened his recruitment shortly after. He’s the No. 340 recruit in the country and the No. 15 recruit in Illinois out of Chicago (Ill.) Morgan Park High.

Mattison visited Michigan for the first time March 17. He made up his mind soon after that.

Safeties coach Tyler Stockton played a significant role in Mattison’s spring commitment. He visited the blue-chip defensive back twice in January and set the foundation for the March decision.

“He’s a very genuine, very kind guy,” Mattison said earlier this year. “He’s very just upfront, you know? He doesn’t BS you—excuse my language— but he’s a very straightforward guy.”

Mattison was a top priority prospect for the Wolverines. Michigan visited his school April 27, less than 10 days after hosting him for the spring game, but Ole Miss looks like the team to beat the former U-M pledge.

Penn State, Illinois, Nebraska, Missouri and many others also offered the No. 31 safety recruit in the class. Michigan now holds one safety commit in the 2027 class from three-star pledge Maxwell Miles.