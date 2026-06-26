4th Annual Larry Prout Jr. Courage Fund 5K set for July 25th at Pinckney High School

A beloved community race in the Michigan Wolverines community returns for its 4th year, and this time it brings a new venue along with a commitment to helping families in crisis.

The Larry Prout Jr. (The Bear) Courage Fund 5K and 1-Mile Run/Walk will be held on July 25 at Pinckney High School, marking the event’s first year at the new location. Whether you are a seasoned runner or prefer a leisurely walk for a good cause, organizers say there is a spot for everyone and that every dollar makes a difference.

Proceeds from the vent go directly toward supporting families of patients at the University of Michigan Mott Children’s Hospital. When a loved one faces a serious medical crisis, everyday expenses do not stop piling up. The Courage Fund steps in to help with gas, groceries, utilities and other types of burdens that can overwhelm a family already stretched thin by a medical emergency.

Early bird pricing is available through July 12 – $30 for the 5K and $25 for the 1-mile event. Price increase as race day approaches, topping out at $40 and $35, respectively, on July 25. Families and groups can save an additional $3 per person when registering 3 or more participants together for the 5K. T-shirts are guaranteed for all registrants who sign up by July 12, so early entry is encouraged.

Virtual runners are welcome to participate, as well. Register by July 12 for $30, complete the run on your own time and submit results by Aug. 1. Race packets will be mailed directly to virtual participants.

Packet pickup opens race morning from 8 to 9:50 a.m. at the Registration/Check-in Tent. The race will be professionally timed by the Michigan Running Foundation, with live results posted throughout the event.

For more information or to register, visit the event’s official registration page.

From the event website:

Larry Prout Jr. was born on June 11, 2001, at the University of Michigan’s Mott Children’s Hospital. He has endured over 100 surgeries due to spina bifida, cloacal extrophy, and a massive omphalocele, as well as many other complex medical diagnoses. With support from his family, friends and community, Larry has been able to live a productive and fulfilling life. Larry is involved with several non-profits by fundraising, public speaking, volunteering and as a board member. Larry has been a community volunteer working hard for many of our local nonprofits, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars since he was 14.

Larry has received the Arc Livingston Arc Angel Award, the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame Pete Schmidt Courage Award, the State of Michigan Livingston County United Way Young Person of Distinction Award, and the United States House of Representatives Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition– “in recognition of outstanding and invaluable service to the community” award. He was also nominated for the C.S. Mott Children’s and Von Voigtlander Women’s Hospital – Evan Newport Joy Award and the Mott-Von Voigtlander Hospital – Office of Patient Experience Outstanding Volunteer Recognition Award.

Larry fights hard to keep a positive attitude. He says the best way is to help others, and to remember that we are all better together, we must all never give up and never lose hope, and every day is a gift. Larry and his family know the hardships of many hospital stays and recoveries at home, and the financial burden this can bring. Because of the help and support Larry and his family have received over the years, the Prouts wanted to give back by helping families with sick children and young adults, and by supporting individuals with disabilities. Together with our community and Mott Hospital partners and friends, Larry hopes to make an impact on the lives of many.

For more information on The Larry Prout Jr. (The Bear) Courage Fund, head to their official website.