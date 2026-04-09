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A beautiful moment for Michigan basketball, but hard not to look back at the climb

Screenshotby: Clayton Sayfie35 minutes agoCSayf23
Michigan basketball court Indianapolis national championship Final Four
Michigan Wolverines basketball won the national championship at Lucas Oil Stadium, beating Connecticut 69-63. (Photo by Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The closer you get to the top, the more you think about rock bottom, and the journey from that to this. Prior to walking from the hotel to Lucas Oil Stadium Monday evening in Indianapolis, we took a moment to reflect. Michigan was entering yet another national championship game, its third in the last 13 tournaments, chasing its second-ever title. If the Wolverines were going to get it done, it would complete a climb not of two years, the time Dusty May has been the head coach, but at least two decades.

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