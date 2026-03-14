A moral victory for yet another Michigan basketball rival: ‘We just showed it to the world’

When Michigan beat Michigan State by double digits for the second straight game last Sunday, MSU coach Tom Izzo praised his team for going “toe to toe” with the Wolverines and said he was “nobody’s damn little brother,” suggesting their performance proved it.

That was after a 10-point loss. Following suit, Ohio State coach Jake Diebler played the moral victory card after a 4-point setback to the Wolverines in the Big Ten Tournament (71-67) Saturday. It was U-M’s third win over the Buckeyes this year.

“High level March game against two really good teams,” Diebler said. “I’m proud of the fight we showed. We ust didn’t quite get enough to go win there down the stretch, but our guys battled really throughout.

“I thought we executed our game plan well for a majority of the game against a really good team. This time of year, you’ve got to be able to do that and sustain that for the entirety of the game … high, high level belief in this team and what we’re capable of here down the rest of the season, but big time basketball game and really proud of how hard our guys fought … From everything we’ve been doing day by day to prepare ourselves for the best Ohio State team we possibly can, I’m glad we just showed it to the world.”

The Buckeyes led Michigan by a point with under five minutes remaining before the Wolverines turned it up a notch. Center Aday Mara (17 points) had a big second half on both ends of the floor and came up with huge rebounds down the stretch in addition to protecting the rim.

“It’s definitely hard, especially his style and his shot altering at a high level,” guard Bruce Thornton said of scoring over the Michigan big man in the paint. “We work with different paths and things like that in our workouts …it bothered us a little bit, but I feel like we still shot a great percentage from 2 as a team. Like I said, I don’t feel that was a really big factor for us. I feel like the fouling and the live ball turnover killed us today.”

The Michigan guards, meanwhile, also did a nice job, Diebler praised, in addition to Mara.

“We knew there was going to be a heavy ball screen attack. We had to guard that well,” he said; “I thought we did for a majority of the game. They got behind us a couple times for the lobs. It’s a real weapon with [Mara’s] size back there. Again, good player. I thought we made it hard for him for most of the game.

“I think [Elliot] Cadeau’s ability to create for others, and then tonight he was able to get to the rim too much,” Diebler said. “His playmaking is really important for their team. I’m familiar with [Trey] McKenney, recruited him. He’s a really good young player. He got off to a good start from three, and then he’s got an ability with his size at his position, uses his physicality well for a young player. Those guys are able to score. It gives them more versatility offensively.”

But he was pleased with his team’s fight. Michigan didn’t bring its ‘A’ game and forward Yaxel Lendeborg was passive, opening the door for opportunity. The Buckeyes took advantage and took it to the wire.

“We’re playing our best basketball of the year,” Diebler said. “Certainly, we’ve got to own the things we could have done better. We talked about that. We felt like there were a couple things we could have controlled a little bit better today, but we’re going to keep riding this momentum.”