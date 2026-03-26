Newsstand: AD Warde Manuel wants Dusty May 'to be the coach at Michigan for a long time'

Tweets Of The Day

Michigan head coach Dusty May‘s name has been thrown around as a potential candidate for some openings around the country — including at North Carolina, where Hubert Davis was just let go — but the Maize and Blue are preparing for the Sweet 16 this weekend, and there’s been no indication that May wants out.

In fact, Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel, in a statement to CBS Sports, alluded that he’s working toward a new deal for May, who signed an extension last February in his first season on the job.

“I want Dusty to be the coach at Michigan for a long time and continue to achieve great success,” Manuel told CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. “I will actively work with him towards making all that happen.”

Michigan AD Warde Manuel tells me the following regarding Dusty May's future with the Wolverines:



"I want Dusty to be the coach at Michigan for a long time and continue to achieve great success. I will actively work with him towards making all that happen." — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 25, 2026

Alabama starting point guard Aden Holloway missed the first two NCAA Tournament games — wins over Hofstra and Texas Tech — and did not make the trip to Chicago for Friday’s game against Michigan. Holloway, whose grandfather played football at U-M and sister, Mila, is a women’s basketball player for the Wolverines, was arrested early last week on a drug charge for possessing 2.1 pounds of marijuana.

Alabama's Aden Holloway didn't travel with the team to Chicago for Friday's Sweet 16 game against Michigan, per Nate Oats.



Holloway didn't play in last week's NCAA Tournament games after being arrested early last week in a marijuana related incident.



Averages 16.8 PPG. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 25, 2026

Michigan basketball left for Chicago Wednesday. The Wolverines took a bus to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

Ann Arbor ➡️ Chicago pic.twitter.com/GJ5lF1uSoW — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 25, 2026

John Beilein weighs in on Eastern Michigan hiring former U-M assistant Billy Donlon as its next head coach.

Eastern Michigan just got a heck of a coach ! Can’t wait to see what Billy does with that program. It’s going to great! https://t.co/LeyKNGfpvJ — John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) March 26, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“Guys [used to] roll in whenever they really wanted to. [The new philosophy] is something that I really like. Something else is the classes, making sure if you’re not in class, you’re not practicing. We say student-athlete for a reason, and you go to the University of Michigan to be both.”

— Junior running back Jordan Marshall on the differences between the Sherrone Moore era and the program under new head coach Kyle Whittingham

Headlines Of The Day

• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Inside Michigan football’s culture reset under Kyle Whittingham: ‘Everything starts early’

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Who’s next? Michigan’s 5 potential commitment candidates

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan commit Maxwell Miles is ‘an all-around freak at free safety’

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: How Michigan football under Kyle Whittingham is similar to Jim Harbaugh regime: ‘A lot more accountability’

• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan football spring practice: More tidbits in this ITF EXTRA