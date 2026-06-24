Wemby stopper? Aday Mara discusses upcoming matchups with Victor Wembanyama, heading to title-contending Thunder

Michigan Wolverines basketball center Aday Mara was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the No. 12 overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft, the program’s 15th first-round choice since 2013.

The 7-foot-3 Mara will join a Thunder organization set up for immediate success. OKC won the NBA Finals in 2025 and went to game seven of the Western Conference Finals in 2026, falling to 7-foot-4 freak of nature Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

“That’s exciting,” Mara said. “Obviously after winning the Championship with Michigan, you want more. So it’s great to be in a contender team like OKC. But excited. Excited to be there to start working and help the team as much as I can.”

The Thunder and Spurs have had some epic matchups in the West over the last few years with Wembanyama vs. Chet Holmgren and Co. being a focal point. Given his size, Mara should be able to take some pressure off of Holmgren, who was embarrassed by Wembanyama in this year’s playoff series, allowing him to play on the perimeter more.

“Well, I think just trying to do whatever the coach says, trying to help the team as much as I can,” Mara said of how his defensive skill set can elevate the team. “And just try to get better and better every year or every month or whatever.

“But I think being able to play with Chet, I think we can play together, and I think that can be great for the team just in talking about rim protection.

“But obviously defense in my game these first years, I feel is going to be super important. So I’m looking forward to get there and just know how they play, how they do so I can just adjust to the team and be as good as I can the first year.”

Mara, a Zaragoza, Spain, native, was asked about the notion that he’s the “Wemby Stopper.”

“Obviously, it’s not a bad thing to hear,” the Michigan product said. “I think it’s going it take time for adjustment, but I’m excited. I’m excited to play against him. Obviously, [excited] to play in the NBA, but I feel like I’m going to play against him a lot. If it’s not NBA, it’s going to be on the national team. So I’m excited get ready to play against him.

“I’m super happy to be in this organization. If they are there, it’s because of something, because something they did do something well. So I’m excited to get there and adjust to the league, to practices, to life, NBA life.

“But I think it’s going to be great playing against top players every day. That’s going to help me a lot. So I can’t wait to get there and just meet everyone.”

Mara is the highest-drafted player from Spain since guard Ricky Rubio to the Minnesota Timberwolves went No. 5 overall in 2009.

“It means a lot. It’s an honor to represent my country. Obviously you get into a list with really good names, I’m happy for that, too.

I think it’s great for Spanish basketball. I’m just super happy that I got to the list of being with those players and getting drafted high.

“Obviously it’s important, but I don’t think it’s how high you can go or not. It’s just the team, the program, so that’s why I’m really excited to be with OKC because I think it’s a great program. But yeah, I’m happy.”