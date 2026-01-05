Four-star safety Andre Clarke decommits from Michigan

Andre Clarke decommitted from Michigan Monday morning, he announced with Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett. He committed to the Wolverines this summer and signed in December, but he was granted his release this week after the coaching change.

He’s the No. 229 recruit in the country and the No. 23 safety prospect nationally out of Richmond (Va.) Hermitage High. The 6-0 defensive back is the No. 5 recruit in Virginia.

“Thank you to the Michigan program for everything,” Clarke told Rivals.

This decision comes less than a month after, per a statement from U-M athletic director Warde Manuel, former head coach Sherrone Moore was fired this week after an investigation by the university.

“U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately,” Manuel said the a statement. “Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior.”

Clarke’s position coach, LaMar Morgan, was not retained by new head coach Kyle Whittingham. Michigan recruited him to play cornerback.

Rivals300 safety Jordan Deck and Rivals300 cornerback Jamarion Vincent are the program’s only remaining defensive back signees at this stage.

Michigan holds 23 signees in its 2026 class that ranks No. 13 nationally— five-star Mineral (Va.) Louisa County running back Savion Hiter, five-star Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga EDGE Carter Meadows, Top 100 Honolulu (Hawaii) Kamehameha offensive tackle Malakai Lee, Rivals300 St. Louis (Mo.) DeSmet defensive lineman Titan Davis, Rivals300 Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian’s offensive lineman Marky Walbridge, Rivals300 Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith wide receiver Travis Johnson, Rivals300 Waco (Texas) Connally cornerback Jamarion Vincent, Rivals300 Liberty Hill (Texas) High defensive lineman Alister Vallejo, Rivals300 safety Jordan Deck, four-star Chicago (Ill.) Simeon EDGE McHale Blade, three-star Washington (D.C.) St. John’s EDGE Tariq Boney, three-star Denver (Colo.) Mullen tight end Mason Bonner, three-star Dallas (Texas) Parish Episcopal wide receiver Jaylen Pile, three-star Richmond (Va.) Huguenot linebacker Markel Dabney, three-star Hinsdale (Ill.) Central kicker Micah Drescher, three-star Columbus (Ohio) St. Francis DeSales running back Jonathan Brown, three-star Wilmette (Ill.) Loyola Academy offensive lineman Tommy Fraumann, three-star Cincinnati (Ohio) St. Xavier linebacker Aden Reeder, three-star Jackson (Miss.) Hartfield Academy linebacker Kaden Catchings, three-star Saline (Mich.) High quarterback Tommy Carr, three-star Newberry Park (Calif.) High quarterback Brady Smigiel, three-star Washington (D.C.) St. John’s offensive lineman Adrian Hamilton and three-star Phoenix (Ariz.) O’Connor long snapper Colton Dermer.



