Arizona's Tommy Lloyd on Michigan: ‘Nobody’s been able to do that to us all year’

Michigan players and coaches were confident when they took the floor against Arizona, and they had a right to be. They’d been dominating everyone they played in the NCAA Tournament, looking stronger with each game. But the Wildcats were supposed to be a … well, different animal.

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Turned out they were just more roadkill for a team on a mission. Their 91-73 blowout win might not have surprised them, but Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd, who handled the loss with class, appeared a bit shellshocked in the postgame.

“I want to give credit to Michigan. I mean … they were outstanding tonight,” Lloyd said. “They really had us on our heels tonight. We never could get in a rhythm. So, they get a ton of credit for that. No one’s been able to do that to us all year, so it was an impressive performance by them.

“… Michigan gets all the credit today. It wasn’t our night, but it probably had a lot to do with them. They were just impressive. They were impressive how they came out and executed their game plan, and we got down a little bit. We’ve been down a few times this year, but not like that. We just probably got a little panicky and weren’t able to settle back in, and they get credit. That’s why if you can get off to a good start in games, it’s usually pretty impactful. That definitely was the case today.”

It was 10-1 before some people had even reached their seats, and the Wolverines were relentless defensively. They turned the Wildcats over 14 times total, deflected several other balls, and made it nearly impossible to finish at the rim.

“They just did a great job being in the gaps,” Lloyd continued. “They were kind of mixing up their [coverage], whether they were going over and under ball screens, and our guys, we didn’t do a great job adjusting the level of our screen. So, we weren’t getting the edge, and then we had a few guys over-penetrate.

“They’re scrappy and handsy, and they got their hands on some balls. That was the first thing. Then, I felt like there were at least four or five rebound situations on our end when we were on defense that we had the ball or could have had the ball and we just didn’t secure it. That’s tough when that happens right in front of the rim; they pick it up and lay it in.

“So, the combination of those two things got them off to a really good start. Dusty is a really good coach. Once they get on a good start, he really knows how to control the game. When you’re controlling the game and you’re running your actions and you’re getting some open shots or semi-open shots, you knock them down, it makes it really tough to come back. That’s what they were able to do.”

And Michigan has done it to several this year, Lloyd noted, not just Gonzaga.

“This game could have gone that way,” May said. “Obviously, they have the kryptonite right now, so that’s going to be a fun thing for me to try to figure out this offseason. They just did a great job, and their size really impacted the game. I felt that. I see they only have Aday Mara down for two blocks. There’s no way. I could think of three that he tipped, you know what I mean, just right off the top of my head.

“I think we just came out and we played a team that was really well built. They have a great coach. They were able to take control of the game. And then really, they were like surgical at a point. So that’s hard to do. They get a ton of credit … we have had a great year, but even if you’re a great team and you can’t get in a rhythm, it’s going to be a tough night. That’s what we felt tonight.”