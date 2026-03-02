Big Ten basketball power rankings: Michigan the clear-cut best team, but a shakeup in the top five

Michigan Wolverines basketball has separated as the clear-cut best team in the Big Ten and the favorite to win the national championship, but there’s movement behind them. Here are our Big Ten power rankings entering the final week of the regular season:

1. Michigan (27-2 overall, 17-1 Big Ten)

Previous ranking: 1st (—)

Last week: vs. Minnesota (W, 77-67), at Illinois (W, 84-70)

This week: at Iowa (Thursday), vs. Michigan State (Sunday)

Michigan won the outright Big Ten championship on Feb. 27, beating Illinois in Champaign to leave no doubt. The Wolverines are head and shoulders better than any team in the Big Ten, and might be the top team in the country. However, sophomore L.J. Cason — widely considered the best backup point guard in America — went down with an ACL injury and will miss the remainder of the season. Michigan has a bit of retooling to do despite all the success.

2. Illinois (22-7 overall, 13-5 Big Ten)

Previous ranking: 2nd (—)

Last week: vs. Michigan (L, 84-70)

This week: vs. Oregon (Tuesday), at Maryland (Sunday)

Illinois still has the most efficient offense in KenPom history (since 1996-97) but met its match — and then some — in getting shut down by the Wolverines, held to 64 points before the final minutes. Illinois relies quite a bit on its three-point shooting and has now lost its last two games. The Fighting Illini are still an extremely tough out; five of their seven losses have come by three points or fewer, including three that were in overtime games.

3. Nebraska (25-4 overall, 14-4 Big Ten)

Previous ranking: 4th (+1)

Last week: vs. Maryland (W, 74-61), at USC (W, 82-67)

This week: at UCLA (Tuesday), vs. Iowa (Sunday)

Nebraska’s schedule lightened up at the end of the regular season, allowing for a bit of regrouping ahead of the postseason. Nebraska has been the most efficient defensive team in the conference during league games, but the offense has taken a bit of a step back despite being the top three-point shooting squad in the conference at 37.4 percent.

4. Purdue (22-7 overall, 12-6 Big Ten)

Previous ranking: 3rd (-1)

Last week: vs. Michigan State (L, 76-74), at Ohio State (L, 82-74)

This week: at Northwestern (Wednesday), vs. Wisconsin (Saturday)

Purdue lost three-straight games at the end of January, but it wasn’t a one-off. The Boilermakers have now lost three of their last four, with the eight-point loss at Ohio State being the most disappointing of the bunch. Purdue has lost four times on its home court, most recently to Michigan State. This team has a ton of upside, and could make a deep NCAA Tournament run, but it was in contention for a No. 1 seed entering last week and is now flirting with being on the 3/4 line.

5. Michigan State (24-5 overall, 14-4 Big Ten)

Previous ranking: 6th (+1)

Last week: at Purdue (W, 76-74), at Indiana (W, 77-64)

This week: vs. Rutgers (Thursday), at Michigan (Sunday)

Michigan State lost badly to Wisconsin a few Fridays ago, but the Spartans have jumped the Badgers in the power rankings. Michigan State has now won four-straight games, with a monster victory at Purdue Thursday night. Shooting guard Kur Teng, who’s made 17 threes over his last six games, including 6 versus Indiana, has come alive, and the Spartans are still one of the best defensive teams in the conference, tops on the defensive glass.

6. Wisconsin (20-9 overall, 12-6 Big Ten)

Previous ranking: 5th (-1)

Last week: at Oregon (L, 85-71), at Washington (W, 90-73)

This week: vs. Maryland (Wednesday), at Purdue (Saturday)

Like Illinois, Wisconsin possesses tremendous one-game upside because of its three-point shooting (35.5 percent on high volume). However, the Badgers haven’t been very consistent, with yet another bad loss this past week, this one by 14 points at Oregon.

7. Iowa (20-9 overall, 10-8 Big Ten)

Previous ranking: 7th (—)

Last week: vs. Ohio State (W, 74-57), at Penn State (L, 71-69)

This week: vs. Michigan (Thursday), at Nebraska (Sunday)

Iowa notched its most marquee win of the season, beating Nebraska Feb. 17, but the Hawkeyes have lost four of their last six games and took a step back by losing at Penn State this past weekend (that’s just as bad as the setback at Maryland Feb. 11). The defense has slipped, ranking 89th nationally during the six-game stretch, and they haven’t knocked down threes (27.3 percent) in that span).

Still, the Hawkeyes are a tricky team to play. They slow down the pace, force turnovers defensively and run almost everything through an elite point guard in Bennett Stirtz, who followed head coach Ben McCollum from Drake to Iowa City.

8. Indiana (17-12 overall, 8-10 Big Ten)

Previous ranking: 8th (—)

Last week: vs. Northwestern (L, 72-68), vs. Michigan State (L, 77-64)

This week: vs. Minnesota (Wednesday), at Ohio State (Saturday)

Indiana has lost four-straight games and is falling off the bubble, currently one of the last No. 11 seeds on BracketMatrix. The Hoosiers have a couple great wins — over Purdue, UCLA and Wisconsin — but couldn’t avoid losses to Minnesota and Northwestern. This is a big last two games and Big Ten Tournament for the Hoosiers.

9. UCLA (19-10 overall, 11-7 Big Ten)

Previous ranking: 9th (—)

Last week: vs. USC (W, 81-62), at Minnesota (L, 78-73)

This week: vs. Nebraska (Tuesday), at USC (Saturday)

UCLA came back from 23 points down to force overtime and beat Illinois two Saturdays ago, following that up with a dominant win over USC. However, the Golden Gophers got them in Minneapolis, showing that head coach Mick Cronin‘s crew continues to struggle mightily outside of their own time zone.

10. Ohio State (17-11 overall, 9-8 Big Ten)

Previous ranking: 10th

Last week: at Iowa (L, 74-57), vs. Purdue (W, 82-74)

This week: at Penn State (Wednesday), vs. Indiana (Saturday)

If it looked like Ohio State was playing desperate in its win over Purdue on Sunday, it’s because it was. The Buckeyes, who haven’t won consecutive games since mid-January, were seeking a big-time win and finally got it. The loss at Iowa earlier in the week was uninspiring, though.

The Buckeyes stay at No. 10 this week, but they’re inching closer to passing UCLA.

11. Minnesota (14-15 overall, 7-11 Big Ten)

Previous ranking: 13th (+2)

Last week: at Michigan (L, 77-67), vs. UCLA (W, 78-73)

This week: at Indiana (Wednesday), vs. Northwestern (Saturday)

Minnesota essentially has a five-man rotation, with its starters consistently playing 37-plus minutes per night, after the latest devastating injury to forward Jaylen Crocker-Johnson. However, the Golden Gophers hung in and made it a competitive game at Michigan and then upset UCLA over the weekend. They’re under .500, but head coach Niko Meved has been impressive in his first season in Minneapolis.

12. USC (18-11 overall, 7-11 Big Ten)

Previous ranking: 11th (-1)

Last week: at UCLA (L, 81-62), vs. Nebraska (L, 82-67)

This week: at Washington (Wednesday), vs. UCLA (Saturday)

USC has fallen apart, losing five-straight games, but the schedule has been tough lately and the Trojans probably weren’t cut out to make the NCAA Tournament anyway, after the injury to Rodney Rice back in December. Chad Baker-Mazara‘s college career has finally come to an end. He was sitting with fans behind the USC bench during Saturday’s loss to Nebraska, then the team announced Sunday he’s no longer part of the team.

13. Washington (14-15 overall, 6-12 Big Ten)

Previous ranking: 12th (-1)

Last week: at Rutgers (W, 79-72), vs. Wisconsin (L, 90-73)

This week: vs. USC (Wednesday), at Oregon (Saturday)

Washington has just one win over a top-50 opponent on KenPom, over Ohio State Jan. 11 in Seattle. The Huskies have been ravaged by injury all year, and now big man Frank Kepnang is down with a leg injury. He still may return at some point this season, and the Huskies could make some noise in the Big Ten Tournament if he does.

14. Northwestern (13-16 overall, 5-13 Big Ten)

Previous ranking: 17th (+3)

Last week: at Indiana (W, 72-68), vs. Oregon (W, 63-62)

This week: vs. Purdue (Wednesday), at Minnesota (Saturday)

Northwester has won three-straight games, beating Maryland, Indiana and Oregon, and head coach Chris Collins is getting soaked by water from his players in the postgame locker rooms. The Wildcats are young, including at point guard, but may be building a foundation for the future. They’re embracing the small victories now in hopes they’ll turn into bigger ones later.

15. Oregon (11-18 overall, 4-14 Big Ten)

Previous ranking: 14th (-1)

Last week: vs. Wisconsin (W, 85-71), at Northwestern (L, 63-62)

This week: at Illinois (Tuesday), vs. Washington (Saturday)

This is a lost season for head coach Dana Altman with all of the injuries, but the Ducks have shown some life since Nate Bittle returned from injury, nearly beat Purdue at Mackey Arena and then later in February winning three of five games. The Ducks are the worst offensive team in the Big Ten in league play, without good shooting and possessing a turnover problem.

16. Rutgers (12-17 overall, 5-13 Big Ten)

Previous ranking: 16th (—)

Last week: vs. Washington (L, 79-72), at Maryland (W, 69-65)

This week: at Michigan State (Thursday), vs. Penn State (Sunday)

Rutgers can’t rebound for the life of it, but the Scarlet Knights have improved, sweeping Maryland, beating Penn State and taking Michigan State, Iowa and USC down to the wire all in the last five weeks.

17. Maryland (11-18 overall, 4-14 Big Ten)

Previous ranking: 15th (-2)

Last week: at Nebraska (L, 74-61), vs. Rutgers (L, 69-65)

This week: at Wisconsin (Wednesday), vs. Illinois (Sunday)

When Maryland gets hot from beyond the arc, it can beat other bottom-of-the-Big Ten teams (and Iowa), but it can also lose to anybody, as we saw in College Park Sunday, falling to Rutgers.

18. Penn State (12-17 overall, 3-15 Big Ten)

Previous ranking: 18th (—)

Last week: vs. Iowa (W, 71-69)

This week: vs. Ohio State (Wednesday), at Rutgers (Sunday)

Penn State took down Iowa over the weekend, after losing by double digits in three-consecutive outings, to Oregon, Rutgers and Nebraska. The Nittany Lions haven’t loss to Iowa in State College since 2019.