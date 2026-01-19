Big Ten basketball power rankings: Who's on top between Purdue, Nebraska and Michigan?

Michigan Wolverines basketball completed a 2-0 West Coast trip with double-digit victories over Washington and Oregon and still stands atop this edition of the Big Ten power rankings. Here’s our ranking of the conference teams 1-18.

1. Michigan (16-1 overall, 6-1 Big Ten)

Previous ranking: 1st

Last week: at Washington (W, 82-72), at Oregon (W, 81-71)

This week: vs. Indiana (Tuesday), vs. Ohio State (Friday)

Michigan has taken a step back from its early-season form of blowing teams out by 30 or 40 points, but the Wolverines are coming off a successful 2-0 West Coast trip with wins over Washington and Oregon. Head coach Dusty May‘s crew has still proven to be the Big Ten’s best team to this point, ranking No. 1 in the country on KenPom, Torvik and the NET.

The goal for this week, outside of winning, of course, is to get graduate forward Yaxel Lendeborg playing at first-team All-Big Ten level again. He’s getting healthier as he deals with a calf contusion but hasn’t been as involved or effective within the offense lately.

2. Purdue (17-1 overall, 7-0 Big Ten)

Previous ranking: 2nd

Last week: vs. Iowa (W, 79-72), at USC (W, 69-64)

This week: at UCLA (Tuesday), vs. Illinois (Saturday)

Purdue avoided two disasters last week, coming back from nine points down in the second half against Iowa before hanging on to win in overtime at USC. The Boilermakers have the second-most efficient offense in the country, per KenPom, but the knee injury to point guard Braden Smith is worth watching moving forward. He played 37 minutes against the Trojans — he wasn’t himself after returning from the locker room and said he “really couldn’t move,” but plans to continue playing.

3. Nebraska (18-0 overall, 7-0 Big Ten)

Previous ranking: 3rd

Last week: vs. Oregon (W, 90-55), at Northwestern (W, 77-58)

This week: vs. Washington (Wednesday), at Minnesota (Saturday)

Just when it looked like Nebraska was going to be tested, knotted up with Oregon at 28-28 at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday, the Cornhuskers turned on the jets and blew the Ducks out by 35. Fred Hoiberg‘s group passed another test by winning on the road at Northwestern. Hitting 28 threes in two games doesn’t hurt — the Cornhuskers have hit double-digit triples in 12 of 18 games.

4. Michigan State (16-2 overall, 6-1 Big Ten)

Previous ranking: 4th

Last week: vs. Indiana (W, 81-60), at Washington (W, 80-63)

This week: at Oregon (Tuesday), vs. Maryland (Saturday)

Michigan State has the nation’s most efficient defense and hasn’t allowed an opponent to record more than a point per possession since December. The Spartans are also the best defensive rebounding team in America, and that plus a point guard in Jeremy Fears averaging 8.8 assists per game can carry them a long way. MSU led for the final 30-plus minutes of each of its games last week.

5. Illinois (15-3 overall, 6-1 Big Ten)

Previous ranking: 5th

Last week: at Northwestern (W, 79-68), vs. Minnesota (W, 77-67)

This week: vs. Maryland (Wednesday), at Purdue (Saturday)

Illinois took care of business last week, even though the game against Minnesota was a struggle for a while. The Fighting Illini are No. 3 in the country in KenPom’s offensive efficiency metric.

6. Wisconsin (13-5 overall, 5-2 Big Ten)

Previous ranking: 6th

Last week: at Minnesota (W, 78-75), vs. Rutgers (W, 96-87)

This week: at Penn State (Thursday), vs. USC (Sunday)

Wisconsin standing No. 7 has more to do with two weeks ago — which featured wins over UCLA and Michigan — than this past week. The Badgers used a John Blackwell game-winning 28-foot three-pointer to beat Minnesota at The Barn and protected home court against Rutgers.

7. Iowa (13-5 overall, 3-4 Big Ten)

Previous ranking: 8th

Last week: at Purdue (L, 79-72), at Indiana (W, 74-57)

This week: vs. Rutgers (Tuesday)

Ben McCollum and Co. have already taken their lumps early in the Big Ten season, but snapped a three-game losing streak by leading wire to wire and waxing Indiana, 74-57, Saturday at Assembly Hall. The Hawkeyes controlled the tempo and got two magnificent performances — from Bennett Stirtz (27 points, 5 assists) and Tavion Banks (26 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists) — in the victory. The loss earlier in the week at Purdue was expected, but they were in that one the entire way.

8. Indiana (12-6 overall, 3-4 Big Ten)

Previous ranking: 7th

Last week: at Michigan State (L, 81-60), vs. Iowa (L, 74-57)

This week: at Michigan (Tuesday), at Rutgers (Friday)

Indiana has lost three games in a row, but to very good teams in Nebraska, Michigan State and Iowa. The Hoosiers just don’t have a quality win yet, especially away from home, so the jury is out on how good they’ll be in their first season under Darian DeVries.

9. UCLA (12-6 overall, 4-3 Big Ten)

Previous ranking: 9th

Last week: at Penn State (W, 71-60), at Ohio State (L, 86-74)

This week: vs. Purdue (Tuesday), vs. Northwestern (Saturday)

UCLA has a real problem on its hands. Yes, the Bruins won at Penn State Wednesday, but that’s been their only victory of the season outside of their own time zone. They were non-competitive, never leading and allowing Ohio State to go off offensively, on Saturday.

10. Washington (10-8 overall, 2-5 Big Ten)

Previous ranking: 10th

Last week: vs. Michigan (L, 82-72), vs. Michigan State (L, 80-63)

This week: at Nebraska (Wednesday), vs. Oregon (Sunday)

Washington has lost four of its last five games, but to quality opponents. The Huskies’ win over Ohio State last week is propping them up while they figure themselves out and deal with injuries.

11. USC (14-4 overall, 3-4 Big Ten)

Previous ranking: 11th

Last week: vs. Maryland (W, 88-71), vs. Purdue (L, 69-64)

This week: vs. Northwestern (Wednesday), at Wisconsin (Sunday)

USC hung in against Purdue, taking the Boilermakers to overtime, but are going to have a tough time against the better teams.

12. Ohio State (12-5 overall, 4-3 Big Ten)

Previous ranking: 13th

Last week: vs. UCLA (W, 86-74)

This week: vs. Minnesota (Tuesday), at Michigan (Friday)

Ohio State has been up and down, without many high points in the Jake Diebler era. But the win over UCLA was a step forward, dominating to the tune of 1.38 points per possession offensively, thanks to 9 made threes, 21 free throws and 12 offensive rebounds.

13. Minnesota (10-8 overall, 3-4 Big Ten)

Previous ranking: 12th

Last week: vs. Wisconsin (L, 78-75), at Illinois (L, 77-67)

This week: at Ohio State (Tuesday), vs. Nebraska (Saturday)

Minnesota is going to be a tough out all season long under first-year head coach Niko Medved, with the Golden Gophers taking Wisconsin to the brink and playing tough at Illinois. They already have solid wins over Indiana and Iowa.

14. Rutgers (9-9 overall, 2-5 Big Ten)

Previous ranking: 14th

Last week: at Wisconsin (L, 96-87)

This week: at Iowa (Tuesday), vs. Indiana (Friday)

Rutgers played much better than it has in a loss to Wisconsin, but couldn’t pull off the upset despite making 12 triples. The Scarlet Knights have a tough stretch coming up — Iowa, Indiana and Michigan State before heading out to Los Angeles for two games (USC, UCLA) and then hosting Nebraska.

15. Oregon (8-10 overall, 1-6 Big Ten)

Previous ranking: 15th

Last week: at Nebraska (L, 90-55), vs. Michigan (L, 81-71)

This week: vs. Michigan State (Tuesday), at Washington (Sunday)

Oregon has already been without star guard Jackson Shelstad the last five games, and now big man Nate Bittle, who can stretch the floor and protect the rim, will be out an extended period of time due to a foot injury suffered Tuesday at Nebraska.

The Ducks have only beaten one high-major team all season — Maryland, which is the next team on this list.

16. Maryland (8-10 overall, 1-6 Big Ten)

Previous ranking: 18th

Last week: at USC (L, 88-71), vs. Penn State (W, 96-73)

This week: at Illinois (Wednesday), at Michigan State (Saturday)

Perhaps this is an overreaction to Diggy Coit drilling 9 threes and scoring an XFINITY Center record 43 points in a win over Penn State Sunday, but the Terrapins have jumped up two spots, out of last place, in the power rankings because of it. Don’t expect them to win any tie soon, though, with Illinois, Michigan State and Purdue their next three opponents.

17. Penn State (9-9 overall, 0-7 Big Ten)

Previous ranking: 16th

Last week: vs. UCLA (L, 71-60), at Maryland (L, 96-73)

This week: vs. Wisconsin (Thursday)

Penn State hasn’t beaten a high-major team this season and has only two wins since the start of December.

18. Northwestern (8-10 overall, 0-7 Big Ten)

Previous ranking: 17th

Last week: vs. Illinois (L, 79-68), vs. Nebraska (L, 77-58)

This week: at USC (Wednesday), at UCLA (Saturday)

Northwestern has lost five games in a row and joins Penn State as Big Ten teams without a conference win. The Wildcats have one of the most prolific scorers in the league, Nick Martinelli with 23.7 points per game, but not much around him. The Wildcats’ defense ranks 16th in the league during conference play.