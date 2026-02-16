Big Ten basketball power rankings: Purdue, Wisconsin make jumps, others fall

Michigan Wolverines basketball has been No. 1 in every edition so far, and is about to be the top-ranked team in America. No need to mix that up just yet, but there’s been chaos behind the Wolverines. Here are our Big Ten power rankings for this week:

1. Michigan (24-1 overall, 14-1 Big Ten)

Previous ranking: 1st (—)

Last week: at Northwestern (W, 87-75), vs. UCLA (W, 86-56)

This week: at Purdue (Tuesday), vs. Duke in Washington D.C. (Saturday)

Michigan was in trouble at Northwestern, down 16 points with less than 15 minutes to go, but that just allowed the Wolverines to show off their top gear, winning by 12 points, meaning they could’ve trailed by 27 and still won by a point. Then, Michigan turned on the jets by outscoring UCLA by 28 points in the second half Saturday. The Wolverines will be ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press top 25 rankings for the first time since 2013.

2. Illinois (21-5 overall, 12-3 Big Ten)

Previous ranking: 2nd (—)

Last week: vs. Wisconsin (L, 92-90 in OT), vs. Indiana (W, 71-51)

This week: at USC (Wednesday), at UCLA (Saturday)

Illinois had won 12-straight games before losing two in a row, to Michigan State and Wisconsin, both in overtime. The Fighting Illini have the most efficient offense in college basketball, predicated on shooting a lot of threes. However, they can be picked off when they shoot worse than 35 percent from three-point range, which was the case in four of their five losses.

Guard Kylan Boswell (hand) returned against Indiana after missing seven games, and Andrej Stojakovic (ankle) is set to come back soon, so Illinois is getting healthier.

3. Purdue (21-4 overall, 11-3 Big Ten)

Previous ranking: 5th (+2)

Last week: at Nebraska (W, 80-77 in OT), at Iowa (W, 78-57)

This week: vs. Michigan (Tuesday), vs. Indiana (Friday)

Purdue hit a midseason slump with consecutive losses to UCLA, Illinois and Indiana, but is back playing at a high level. Taking down Nebraska in Lincoln was a statement win. The Boilermakers are back to playing great defense in February after a rough January, ranking 12th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency since the start of the month (they were 63rd in Jan.).

4. Nebraska (22-3 overall, 11-3 Big Ten)

Previous ranking: 3rd (-1)

Last week: vs. Purdue (L, 80-77 in OT), vs. Northwestern (W, 68-49)

This week: at Iowa (Tuesday), vs. Penn State (Saturday)

Nebraska was rolling but has taken some lumps against other top-10 teams over the last couple weeks, falling to Michigan, Illinois and Purdue, with the latter two coming at home. The Cornhuskers have gotten through their toughest stretch of the season with only three losses, though, and could be right in the Big Ten regular-season championship race until the end. They have just two remaining outings against teams ranked top-40 in the nation in KenPom, and both are versus Iowa.

5. Wisconsin (18-7 overall, 10-4 Big Ten)

Previous ranking: 8th (+3)

Last week: at Illinois (W, 92-90), vs. Michigan State (W, 92-71)

This week: at Ohio State (Tuesday), vs. Iowa (Sunday)

What a week for the Badgers, who took down a pair of great teams in Illinois and Michigan State. Wisconsin has won at the top two teams on these rankings, Michigan and Illinois, notching two of the best wins of the season in college basketball.

The best word to describe the Badgers: ‘Dangerous.’ They simply don’t beat themselves, leading the Big Ten with the lowest turnover rate and free throw percentage, and when the threes are falling can beat anybody in America. Wisconsin is 16-2 when shooting 33.3 percent or better from beyond the arc.

6. Michigan State (20-5 overall, 10-4 Big Ten)

Previous ranking: 4th (-2)

Last week: at Wisconsin (L, 92-71)

This week: vs. UCLA (Tuesday), vs. Ohio State (Sunday)

Michigan State has lost three of its last four games, and was just blown out at Wisconsin in what head coach Tom Izzo called a “good, old fashioned ass-kicking.” The Spartans just don’t have much upside offensively and are overly reliant on point guard Jeremy Fears Jr., who leads the nation with a 54.2-percent assist rate. Defense is the calling guard, but that has slipped in the last five games. Since Jan. 27, the Spartans rank 171st nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, per T-Rank.

7. Indiana (17-9 overall, 8-7 Big Ten)

Previous ranking: 7th (—)

Last week: vs. Oregon (W, 92-74), at Illinois (L, 71-51)

This week: at Purdue (Friday)

Indiana is playing well, but is clearly a cut below the elite in the Big Ten. Still, being able to beat arch rival Purdue at Assembly Hall (Jan. 27) was impressive and carries significant weight.

8. Iowa (18-7 overall, 8-6 Big Ten)

Previous ranking: 6th (-2)

Last week: at Maryland (L, 77-70), vs. Purdue (L, 78-57)

This week: vs. Nebraska (Tuesday), at Wisconsin (Sunday)

Iowa waxed Indiana in Bloomington Jan. 17, but we moved the Hoosiers above the Hawkeyes. Losing at Maryland is rough, especially when Terrapins’ sharp shooter Diggy Coit only made 2 threes. Point guard Bennett Stirtz is first-team All-Big Ten quality, but does he have enough help around him?

9. UCLA (17-8 overall, 9-5 Big Ten)

Previous ranking: 9th (—)

Last week: vs. Washington (W, 77-73), at Michigan (L, 86-56)

This week: at Michigan State (Tuesday), vs. Illinois (Saturday)

Head coach Mick Cronin has a talented roster, but the Bruins only have one signature win — a home victory over Purdue — and have issues beating quality opponents outside of their own time zone. This is another big week upcoming for UCLA.

10. Ohio State (16-9 overall, 8-6 Big Ten)

Previous ranking: 12th (+2)

Last week: vs. USC (W, 89-82), vs. Virginia in Nashville (L, 70-66)

This week: vs. Wisconsin (Tuesday), at Michigan State (Sunday)

Ohio State may be on the wrong side of the bubble now, missing an opportunity to notch a resumé win Saturday in Nashville. The Buckeyes are 0-8 in Quad 1 games despite the relatively clean marks in Quad 2 (5-1), Quad 3 (5-0) and Quad 4 (6-0). This is an offense with some firepower, but the Buckeyes can’t get stops.

11. USC (18-7 overall, 7-7 Big Ten)

Previous ranking: 11th (—)

Last week: at Ohio State (L, 89-82)

This week: vs. Illinois (Wednesday), vs. Oregon (Saturday)

Alijah Arenas is a special talent, and the freshman guard has changed the game for the Trojans since finally becoming healthy enough to play. USC is 4-3 since he entered the lineup, winning at Wisconsin and versus Indiana. The Trojans lost the first head-to-head matchup with Washington (Dec. 6) but have passed them because of Arenas’ availability and injury issues for the Huskies.

12. Washington (13-13 overall, 5-10 Big Ten)

Previous ranking: 10th (-2)

Last week: vs. Penn State (L, 63-60), vs. Minnesota (W, 69-57)

This week: at Maryland (Saturday)

Washington is banged up in the back court, without JJ Mandaquit (out for seaosn, foot) and Desmond Claude (ankle, stepped away from team to prioritize health) and has lost seven of its last 10 games, including three of its last four. Falling to Penn State in Seattle is unacceptable, but it’s not surprising when they shot less than 40 percent on two-point attempts.

13. Minnesota (11-14 overall, 4-10 Big Ten)

Previous ranking: 13th (—)

Last week: at Washington (L, 69-57)

This week: at Oregon (Tuesday), vs. Rutgers (Saturday)

Minnesota has dropped nine of its last 10 games, but the one win was a victory over Michigan State. The Golden Gophers are well-coached under first-year head man Niko Medved and a frisky group.

14. Oregon (9-16 overall, 2-12 Big Ten)

Previous ranking: 15th (+1)

Last week: at Indiana (L, 92-74), vs. Penn State (W, 83-72)

This week: vs. Minnesota (Tuesday), at USC (Saturday)

Big man Nate Bittle returned from injury and has scored 23, 15 and 22 points in his first three games back. The Ducks still haven’t figured out the defensive end even with him in the lineup, though.

15. Rutgers (10-15 overall, 3-11 Big Ten)

Previous ranking: 14th (-1)

Last week: vs. Maryland (W, 68-57)

This week: at Penn State (Wednesday), at Minnesota (Saturday)

Defense and rebounding have held back a young Rutgers team all season long. The Scarlet Knights recently took Michigan State to overtime and protected home court with a double-digit victory over Maryland, but that’s about it.

16. Maryland (10-15 overall, 3-11 Big Ten)

Previous ranking: 17th (+1)

Last week: vs. Iowa (W, 77-70), at Rutgers (L, 68-57)

This week: at Northwestern (Wednesday), vs. Washington (Saturday)

Maryland beat Iowa to follow up its win over Minnesota, and that means the Terrapins are moving up even though they lost to Rutgers in Piscataway.

17. Penn State (11-15 overall, 2-13 Big Ten)

Previous ranking: 18th (+1)

Last week: at Washington (W, 63-60), at Oregon (L, 83-72)

This week: vs. Rutgers (Wednesday), at Nebraska (Saturday)

It’s musical chairs each week at the bottom of the Big Ten, without much upside. However, the Nittany Lions deserve credit (and one spot higher in the power rankings) for bringing it defensively in the win over Washington in Seattle.

18. Northwestern (10-16 overall, 2-13 Big Ten)

Previous ranking: 16th (-2)

Last week: vs. Michigan (L, 87-75), at Nebraska (L, 68-49)

This week: vs. Maryland (Wednesday)

The most impressive thing Northwestern has done in weeks was building a 16-point lead against Michigan. The Wildcats are 2-11 since the start of January.