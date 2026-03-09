Big Ten Tournament bracket revealed: Michigan's potential draw in Chicago
The Michigan Wolverines‘ regular season has come to an end with a 29-2 record and 19-1 mark in Big Ten play. With the conference’s Sunday games now wrapped, the potential path through the conference tournament this week in Chicago has been revealed.
Michigan, the No. 1 seed, will open play on Friday at 12 p.m. ET from United Center in Chicago, taking on either Oregon, Maryland, Iowa or Ohio State. The other top seeds are Nebraska, Michigan State and Illinois, respectively.
Here is the full bracket released Sunday night. All times listed as eastern.
First Round (Tuesday)
Game 1: No. 17 Maryland vs. No. 16 Oregon, 5 p.m., Peacock
Game 2: No. 18 Penn State vs. No. 15 Northwestern, 7:30 p.m., Peacock
Second Round (Wednesday)
Game 3: Game 1 winner (Maryland/Oregon) vs. No. 9 Iowa, 12 p.m., Peacock
Game 4: No. 13 USC vs. No. 12 Washington, 2:30 p.m., Peacock
Game 5: Game 2 winner (Penn State/Northwestern) vs. No. 10 Indiana, 6:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
Game 6: No. 14 Rutgers vs. No. 11 Minnesota, 9 p.m., Big Ten Network
Third Round (Thursday)
Game 7: Game 3 winner (Maryland/Oregon/Iowa) vs. No. 8 Ohio State, 12 p.m., Big Ten Network
Game 8: Game 4 winner (Minnesota/USC) vs. No. 5 Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
Game 9: Game 5 winner (Penn State/Northwestern/Indiana) vs. No. 7 Purdue, 6:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
Game 10: Game 6 winner (Rutgers/Minnesota) vs. No. 6 UCLA, 9 p.m., Big Ten Network
Quarterfinals (Friday)
Game 11: Game 7 winner (Maryland/Oregon/Iowa/Ohio State) vs. No. 1 Michigan, 12 p.m., Big Ten Network
Game 12: Game 8 winner (Minnesota/USC/Wisconsin) vs. No. 4 Illinois, 2:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
Game 13: Game 9 winner (Penn State/Northwestern/Indiana/Purdue) vs. No. 2 Nebraska, 6:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
Game 14: Game 10 winner (Rutgers/Minnesota/UCLA) vs. No. 3 Michigan State, 9 p.m., Big Ten Network
Semifinals (Saturday)
Game 15: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 12 p.m., CBS
Game 16: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Final (Sunday)
Game 17: Game 15 winner vs. Game 16 winner, 3:30 p.m., CBS