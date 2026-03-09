Big Ten Tournament bracket revealed: Michigan's potential draw in Chicago

The Michigan Wolverines‘ regular season has come to an end with a 29-2 record and 19-1 mark in Big Ten play. With the conference’s Sunday games now wrapped, the potential path through the conference tournament this week in Chicago has been revealed.

Michigan, the No. 1 seed, will open play on Friday at 12 p.m. ET from United Center in Chicago, taking on either Oregon, Maryland, Iowa or Ohio State. The other top seeds are Nebraska, Michigan State and Illinois, respectively.

Here is the full bracket released Sunday night. All times listed as eastern.

First Round (Tuesday)

Game 1: No. 17 Maryland vs. No. 16 Oregon, 5 p.m., Peacock

Game 2: No. 18 Penn State vs. No. 15 Northwestern, 7:30 p.m., Peacock

Second Round (Wednesday)

Game 3: Game 1 winner (Maryland/Oregon) vs. No. 9 Iowa, 12 p.m., Peacock

Game 4: No. 13 USC vs. No. 12 Washington, 2:30 p.m., Peacock

Game 5: Game 2 winner (Penn State/Northwestern) vs. No. 10 Indiana, 6:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

Game 6: No. 14 Rutgers vs. No. 11 Minnesota, 9 p.m., Big Ten Network

Third Round (Thursday)

Game 7: Game 3 winner (Maryland/Oregon/Iowa) vs. No. 8 Ohio State, 12 p.m., Big Ten Network

Game 8: Game 4 winner (Minnesota/USC) vs. No. 5 Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

Game 9: Game 5 winner (Penn State/Northwestern/Indiana) vs. No. 7 Purdue, 6:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

Game 10: Game 6 winner (Rutgers/Minnesota) vs. No. 6 UCLA, 9 p.m., Big Ten Network

Quarterfinals (Friday)

Game 11: Game 7 winner (Maryland/Oregon/Iowa/Ohio State) vs. No. 1 Michigan, 12 p.m., Big Ten Network

Game 12: Game 8 winner (Minnesota/USC/Wisconsin) vs. No. 4 Illinois, 2:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

Game 13: Game 9 winner (Penn State/Northwestern/Indiana/Purdue) vs. No. 2 Nebraska, 6:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

Game 14: Game 10 winner (Rutgers/Minnesota/UCLA) vs. No. 3 Michigan State, 9 p.m., Big Ten Network

Semifinals (Saturday)

Game 15: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 12 p.m., CBS

Game 16: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Final (Sunday)

Game 17: Game 15 winner vs. Game 16 winner, 3:30 p.m., CBS