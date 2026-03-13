Big Ten Tournament: Inside the Michigan locker room after 71-67 win over OSU

CHICAGO – The Michigan Wolverines locker room was open to the media after a 71-67 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Big Ten Tournament. TheWolverine.com spoke to seven players, including game standouts Elliot Cadeau and Aday Mara, after the victory.

Mara led Michigan with 17 points, while Cadeau had 15 points, 7 assists and 3 steals.

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Cadeau spent the last two years playing at North Carolina in the ACC Tournament, but he found the Big Ten Tournament atmosphere to be a different beast. He’s no stranger to playing for a program that has a target on its back, though.

”I felt like I’ve been in that situation my whole college career,” Cadeau said after the win. “Given the team that I played for last year, and the year before that. And it’s just like a different mindset you gotta have when people are coming for you, they’re gonna have their best nights, they’re gonna play their best basketball against you because they’re gonna circle your name on their, on the schedule.”

Comments from Cadeau and several other Michigan players can be seen using the embedded video above and others below, or on our YouTube channel.

Michigan junior center Aday Mara

Graduate forward Yaxel Lendeborg

Freshman guard Trey McKenney

Senior guard Roddy Gayle Jr.

Sophomore forward Morez Johnson Jr.

Michigan graduate guard Nimari Burnett