Newsstand: Big Ten won't prohibit members from scheduling Texas Tech
Tweets Of The Day
Amid the situation with Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby being deemed by a local judge eligible for the 2026 season despite having bet on games he was a part of, the Big Ten has decided it won’t prohibit schools from scheduling Texas Tech.
More from Michigan offensive coordinator Jason Beck in a clip released on June 11:
One of the top plays of Michigan cornerback Will Johnson’s career:
Indiana is having a moment, including with grad Dusty May winning a national championship at Michigan.
Former Michigan water polo player Grace Harbaugh — the daughter of former Michigan All-American quarterback and head coach Jim Harbaugh — joined the Hail To Her podcast to discuss growing up, her career and more.
Michigan has seven preseason All-Big Ten picks per Lindy’s, while three teams have none — Purdue, Wisconsin and Michigan State.
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Recruiting storylines
Latest on June 12 batch of visitors
- 2
Future power rankings
ESPN ranks Michigan 16th
- 3
Ranking opponents
Sayfie places Oregon No. 2
- 4
Preseason All-Big Ten
U-M has 4th most
- 5
5-star update
Joshua Dobson father speaks
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Quote Of The Day
“A lot of people like winners. Me being in the position I was this past year just showcased that I’m willing to put aside any stat or anything about myself to win.”
— Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg, an NBA Draft prospect, while in California for his workout for the Golden State Warriors
Headlines Of The Day
• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Michigan star Yaxel Lendeborg pushes back against age concerns, works out for Golden State
• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Rivals national insiders share their take on Michigan official visitors
• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Intel on Michigan’s top targets taking official visits elsewhere this weekend
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Thursday Thoughts: On Michigan football, Kyle Whittingham’s start, ‘succession plans,’ and more
• Clayton Sayfie, Anthony Broome and Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Podcast: Michigan’s best players, Savion Hiter hype, WR corps and basketball recruiting update