Newsstand: Big Ten won't prohibit members from scheduling Texas Tech

Tweets Of The Day

Amid the situation with Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby being deemed by a local judge eligible for the 2026 season despite having bet on games he was a part of, the Big Ten has decided it won’t prohibit schools from scheduling Texas Tech.

From @ralphDrussoATH

Big Ten won’t prohibit members from scheduling Texas Tech amid Brendan Sorsby gambling fallouthttps://t.co/QfNRy1NBHu — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) June 11, 2026

More from Michigan offensive coordinator Jason Beck in a clip released on June 11:

One of the top plays of Michigan cornerback Will Johnson’s career:

Shoutout Will Johnson man. pic.twitter.com/oSby9fsF0d — Underwood Leashed (@Underwood_szn) June 10, 2026

Indiana is having a moment, including with grad Dusty May winning a national championship at Michigan.

Curt Cignetti’s Indiana Football Hoosiers

Michigan basketball – Dusty May

Seattle Seahawks – AJ Barner

New York Knicks – OG Anunoby



It’s clear folks. Indiana is the school of champions. Get a Hoosier on your roster or get left behind. — WBR (@W_B_Rick) June 11, 2026

Former Michigan water polo player Grace Harbaugh — the daughter of former Michigan All-American quarterback and head coach Jim Harbaugh — joined the Hail To Her podcast to discuss growing up, her career and more.

🤽‍♀️ Grace Harbaugh 〽️



A new episode of Hail To Her is OUT NOW with @UMichWaterPolo alum Grace Harbaugh joining Haley Polk 〽️



Grace joins Haley to discuss:

〽️ Growing up in the Harbaugh family

🤽‍♀️ Forging her own path at Michigan

🔥 Uplifting women in sports

👀 And so much more!… pic.twitter.com/1J2VxlfH6K — Champ Media (@ChampMediaCo) June 11, 2026

Michigan has seven preseason All-Big Ten picks per Lindy’s, while three teams have none — Purdue, Wisconsin and Michigan State.

Three teams didn't have any Lindy's preseason All-Big Ten selections: Purdue, Wisconsin and Michigan State https://t.co/bsxvADpg8q — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) June 11, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“A lot of people like winners. Me being in the position I was this past year just showcased that I’m willing to put aside any stat or anything about myself to win.”

— Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg, an NBA Draft prospect, while in California for his workout for the Golden State Warriors

Headlines Of The Day

• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Michigan star Yaxel Lendeborg pushes back against age concerns, works out for Golden State

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Rivals national insiders share their take on Michigan official visitors

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Intel on Michigan’s top targets taking official visits elsewhere this weekend

• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Thursday Thoughts: On Michigan football, Kyle Whittingham’s start, ‘succession plans,’ and more

• Clayton Sayfie, Anthony Broome and Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Podcast: Michigan’s best players, Savion Hiter hype, WR corps and basketball recruiting update