Big Ten’s best by far, but Michigan is far from the highest paid 'super team' some have dubbed them

Michigan coach Dusty May made it clear when he arrived in Ann Arbor that he expected to win immediately, and some chuckled. The Wolverines, after all, were trailing other schools when it came to NIL, had just come off a school-worst 8-24 season, and had top players looking to exit.

But May’s not the kind to make excuses, nor does he like to lose. The transfer portal, along with his relationships (developed by the way he treats people on the recruiting trail), created opportunities. And though he didn’t have a blank check — far from it, in fact — he hit the road to meet with donors personally, raising money for his first roster.

The result — a Michigan Big Ten Tournament title in year one and an outright conference championship in year two, with a week and a half remaining in the season.

To say the transfer portal didn’t play a big part in his success would be disingenuous, of course. What is, though — saying that a) those opportunities aren’t available to everyone else. It’s not like the old days when those willing to skirt the rules were the ones landing the best players. And b), that the May is doing it with “the best team money can buy.”

In fact, nothing could be further from the truth. But that didn’t stop rival fans on social media from suggesting some on this Michigan team would be taking a “pay cut” to play in the NBA next year, or from saying they “simply outspent everyone.”

Speaking with sources in agent circles — those as close to it as it gets — Michigan not only isn’t at the top nationally, but the Wolverines are closer to middle of the pack than to No. 1 in roster spending in the Big Ten.

Read that again, those of you having a hard time coping. With the exception of Yaxel Lendeborg (and even he could have made more at other schools), these Wolverines turned down much larger offers to play for Michigan and May. They all cited the same things when we talked to them at media day — style of play, development, and a chance to play for a championship.

May, who last month clapped back in a big way to the “paid mercenary” B.S. being spread by bloggers and others green with envy over his success, acknowledged how much his guys sacrificed for their title (hopefully with more success to come) and how fulfilling it was for him to see their reward.

“I would these guys, most players now have financial managers, and if their financial managers knew the sacrifices that they made, they wouldn’t be very happy with their clients,” May quipped Monday. “Especially now as we talk to our guys about the recruiting process typically. When we recruit, we don’t talk about the other teams or who recruiting. This is what we have to offer. This is what we are. This is how we think this benefits you and us because it has to be mutually beneficial, or at least the expectations that you’re both going to benefit from it. Michigan has to do well, and the individual has to do well for their career, as well.”

He likened it to when the Golden State Warriors won a championship. Elite guard Steph Curry signed a contract extension when he had a “bad wheel,” May noted, and then ended up getting healthy.

“If he [still] had a bad wheel, that would have been a bad contract,” the Michigan coach explained. “But because he became an MVP of the NBA, now he’s on a great contract. The salary cap goes up at the same time, and they’re able to go get Kevin Durant. So, timing is everything.

“But looking at what these guys all sacrificed, it’s the reason that we’re in a position that we’re in, because we know what type of caps are out there.”

So do we, thanks to what several directly involved have told us. One report has UCLA guard Donovan Dent making $3 million alone this year, up there with some of the best paid in the league. Lendeborg might be in that neighborhood, but he’s not the highest paid in the conference despite being right there for Big Ten player of the year honors.

Another source told us one Wolverine could have made more staying at his former school, and that Michigan forward Morez Johnson turned down “massive offers” to play at Michigan. Elliot Cadeau … North Carolina and its fans certainly seemed like they were ready to move on from him, and he’s blossomed here under this staff.

So … nobody else is close to Lendeborg, even, and yet there hasn’t been a single complaint. That’s another big reason this works … because May and his staff recruit to it, searching for guys who are great teammates and want to win first and foremost.

“There hasn’t been one moment all year where we felt like there was any envy in our locker room,” May said. “When you have the discrepancy of salary … I mean, everybody knows what Yaxel makes and everybody knows that no one else is in the same ballpark. That could be something that hurts your locker room, but our guys they’ve just been great, and I think that’s a big part of our success that they, they genuinely care about each other and playing the game with each other the right way.

“So, I think that’s the biggest reason we’ve been successful in the room.”

That, and an elite Michigan coaching staff that delivers on its promises.

“Up to this point we feel like this has been very beneficial, and everyone’s not at the end of the road,” May said. “But as of March 2nd, I think everyone is benefiting the way we thought this would happen.

“There’s never a guarantee. There is a proof of concept and there is a track record of helping players maximize their individual play while also winning and doing it together in an enjoyable way. So —we’re proud of that.”

And still striving, he added, to add more money to the NIL till. Nobody’s sure what this will look like in five years, but everyone — even those who have been dragged reluctantly into the new era of NIL and player compensation — is taking part if they want to win. Period. Everyone’s getting paid, but some are managing their rosters better than others.

And when Michigan does have as much money as anyone? Well … look out.

“We’re going to get to that point,” May said. “We’re confident, but in the meantime, we’ve got to keep getting great value for everyone that we bring in. We need to make sure that we overdeliver on what we promise in the process.”

So far, they couldn’t have done it any better.