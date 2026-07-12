Big week upcoming for Michigan athletics, Warde Manuel's future

As first reported last week, the results from the investigation into the Michigan athletic department under Warde Manuel are “imminent,” with Thursday’s board meeting expected to be the release date. Chicago law firm Jenner & Block was commissioned after coach Sherrone Moore‘s arrest and firing last December to research the culture of the athletic department, and several sources have said to expect a significant “black eye” for the department.

Even before this, several at the university have been pushing for change in the A.D. given the Moore situation, the investigation into the football program relating to former staffer Connor Stalions, etc. It took until the Moore firing for an inappropriate relationship with a staffer, however, to really look in to the leadership. Sources have told TheWolverine.com a decision on A.D. Manuel’s future could come this week, with some suggesting a buyout could occur.

Meanwhile, former staffer Paige Shiver recently sued the university over denied Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests made on her behalf regarding their investigation into her relationship with Moore, according to the AP. The suit, filed July 8 in Washtenaw County court, seeks the denied records and punitive damages.

Sources told TheWolverine.com a more positive announcement was being prepared before it came to light that staffer LaTroy Lewis was accused of sexual assault this winter. The former U-M defensive graduate assistant was fired from his job with the Atlanta Falcons when the allegations arose stemming from the alleged December 2024 incident.

Police say the alleged assault happened in December 2024 while Lewis worked for Michigan under Moore. The victim’s attorney, Karen Truszkowski, told Fox there were “several goals” in bringing the accusations to light.

“One is that the university pays closer attention to what’s happening in their athletic department and the university overall, and how they respond to reports like this,” she said, alleging Moore knew and did nothing. “And to make it clear who is a mandatory reporter at the university — who has responsibility when they hear stories like this.”

Michigan assistant VP for Public Affairs and Internal Communications Paul Corliss told The Detroit News in February the investigation wouldn’t be done overnight.

“Conducting a thorough legal review of complex and high stakes issues at a college or university requires significant time, specialized expertise and resources,” he said. “In this case, the work involves two related but distinct efforts: a review concerning Sherrone Moore’s conduct and a broader assessment of the culture within the athletic department. The University is committed to ensuring both are handled with the seriousness, independence and care they require.”

A three-time alumnus and two-sport athlete who played football under Bo Schembechler, Manuel returned to U-M following a nearly four-year run as director of athletics at the University of Connecticut, having served as Michigan A.D. since January 2016. He has served on the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) executive committee since 2009 and served a one-year term as president during the 2020-21 academic year.

Manuel also serves on the board of directors for The Collegiate Women Sports Awards, the executive committee for the Black AD Alliance, and is one of Michigan’s representatives on the Big Ten Conference Equality Coalition.

Watch for more on this story in the hours and days to come.