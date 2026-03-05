Bracketology: Michigan holding firm as No. 1 seed less than two weeks out

The Michigan Wolverines are one of the top teams in the country and expect to be a No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, but there are still at least three and as many as five games remaining before Selection Sunday.

The No. 1 overall seed is still up for grabs despite a head-to-head loss to Duke on Feb. 21 in Washington, D.C. Earning that designation would allow you to control your path, at least in terms of tournament sites, before the Final Four in Indianapolis.

“We’re excited to be where we are this time of year, getting ready to go on the road and face a really tough Iowa team with only senior night remaining after that, before the Big Ten Tournament,” head coach Dusty May said on Monday. “It’s been nice to have a little bit of a breather, more mentally than physically, and this is a big week for us as we need to continue to improve as a group.”

Bracketologists have Michigan on the No. 1 seed line unanimously, with the Bracket Matrix listing the Wolverines No. 2 behind Duke and ahead of Arizona and Connecticut, respectively, in 132 bracket projections.

Each of the projections rounded up here has Michigan heading to Buffalo, which would mean a Thursday/Saturday draw on opening weekend.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi: Midwest No. 1 seed

The latest Lunardi projection has Michigan as the No. 1 seed playing in Buffalo on the opening weekend against the winner of Howard and Bethune-Cookman, who are set for a No. 16 seed play-in game. The 8/9 matchup would take place between UCF and NC State.

The Midwest region champion would be crowned next weekend in Chicago. The top four seeds in the region are Michigan, Houston, Nebraska, and Virginia.

CBS Sports: Midwest No. 1 seed

CBS also has Michigan as a No. 1 seed in the Midwest against a No. 16 seed play-in winner between Howard and UMBC, albeit without any locations attached. CBS’s 8/9 game projection has NC State and St. Louis facing off. Top four seeds in the Midwest in its projection include Michigan, Houston, Virginia and Nebraska, respectively.

Andy Katz: Midwest No 1 seed

Like the CBS projection, Andy Katz’s NCAA.com bracket does not include locations. He also has Michigan as the No. 1 in the Midwest, taking on the play-in winner of a game between UMBC and LIU. Houston, Nebraska and Virginia make up the top four seeds in that region, too.

Chris Dobbertean, SB Nation: Midwest No. 1 seed

Make it 4-for-4 with Michigan as the No. 1 seed out of the Midwest, but the SB Nation projection has a location with the Wolverines starting in Buffalo on the opening Thursday of the tournament. They would take on the play-in winner of a Howard vs. Bethune-Cookman game and play the winner of the 8/9 matchup between Clemson and Missouri with a victory.

There is a seed shakeup in this projection, though. Michigan leads the way, followed by No. 2 seed and defending national champion Florida, No. 3 seed Texas Tech and No. 4 Virginia.

USA Today: Midwest No. 1 seed

The trio of Erick Smith, Eddie Timanus and Paul Myerberg has the Wolverines in, you guessed it, Buffalo to take on No. 16 seed Merrimack in the opening round. A victory would see them play the winner of the 8 vs. 9 showdown between Central Florida and Georgia.

Other top seeds in the region include Houston, Michigan State and Virginia, respectively.

T-Rank: No. 1 seed

Bart Torvik does not have a bracket set, but projects the field of 68 with Michigan as a No. 1 seed and the No. 2 overall seed behind Duke. Michigan is one of the 10 Big Ten schools to make the field in the projection.