Brad Underwood on Michigan: ‘Whoa … as good a team as maybe I’ve seen in my nine years’

Illinois students lined up outside State Farm Arena more than 10 hours before tipoff for Friday’s game with Michigan, ready to blow the roof off. Instead, U-M took the fight to the Illini from the get-go, dominated the paint and with defense, in clinching the Big Ten title outright.

The Wolverines improved to 17-1 and got Illinois coach Brad Underwood’s attention with their physicality and dominance on both ends.

“I’d like to congratulate Michigan. Whoa,” Underwood said. “They’re good. My hat’s off to Dusty [May] and that crew. They were the better team tonight. I hope we get the opportunity to play them again once or twice.

“But yeah — they owned the paint. The game was dominated there. I thought Morez [Johnson] in the first half was the best player on the court. His offensive rebounding, his activity, and then the second half Aday [Mara] was better than good. So, my hat’s off. We’ve been very, very good all year on exploiting mismatches. They’re pretty good.”

It started with veteran forward Yaxel Lendeborg taking on frosh Keaton Wagler, making it tough for him to find space to move.

“My hat’s off to Yaxel, picking up Keaton full [court],” Underwood continued. “We’ve seen that a lot before, maybe just not at the level of NBA talent athlete that he is. I thought we got some good shots, but we got outrebounded. I thought the physical punch, the physical fight of the game … they brought it to us better than we brought it to them, and usually that means the outcome that was there.

“They’ve got us as a two seed. To beat a one, that physicality, that nastiness, that grit, that fight … that’s on me. That’s not on them. That’s on me. I’ve got to do a much better job of getting us much nastier in those situations … we didn’t have that tonight. We’ve gotten a little bit maybe content, and that’s on me.

“But they’ve won a lot of games and they’re very, very good. They’re as good a basketball team as maybe I’ve seen in this league in my nine years. Tom Izzo’s first Jaren Jackson [MSU] team was pretty good, but this one’s really good.”

Morez Johnson sparked Michigan against his old team

Other than some chirping by some of Johnson’s former teammates, there were no hard feelings before or during the game. Johnson played his butt off as though he had something to prove after being berated by Illinois students with some crazy expletives, but it was nothing but respect afterward.

“I don’t have any emotions. He’s a good player,” Underwood said. “That’s the new world. I love Morez to death. He’s a terrific, terrific young man. He left for the reasons he left for, which you would have to ask him. But we do what we do in our program. We’re the best development program in the country … all the stuff we did, there’s a reason he played before he broke his hand. He was an important piece to our team last year and our success. He’s a next level guy, and he showed that tonight.

“The first half, everything was in the three-foot radius of the rim, and Morez just owned it. Morez got every ball. The physicality, the hit. We all know Morez … the first play of the game, it’s let me see how hard I can hit Mirk [David Mirkovic] and he just launched him. That physicality has got to be matched back. We’ve done that at times … but we have to come up with balls.”

Michigan was the aggressor in all areas, and as a result are Big Ten champs. His teammates dumped a cooler of water on Johnson in the locker room while center Aday Mara, dominant in the second half, and the others looked on.

“We’ve got to own the fact that Aday had a night, Morez had a night,” Underwood said. “We’ve seen that physicality full court with Keaton [Wagler] a lot, but we can’t have a night where [we struggle on the glass]. We have to own that. We’ve been dominant on the glass all year, but that’s where you learn from a loss.”

And just how far they have to go to beat a team like this one.

“My hat’s off to them. They’ve earned it, and they deserve the opportunity to hoist that trophy, and they did that tonight,” Undeerwood said. “The lesson was learned. They took the belt off and beat our behinds with it.

“Credit to their personnel. It’s really good. We got some mismatches based on some of their substitutions, but for the most part, probably as many challenges as we’ve had exploiting mismatches. They played harder than we did. They played nastier than we did.”

And left Champaign as undisputed Big Ten champs as a result.