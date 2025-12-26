Rivals300 WR Brady Marchese decommits from Michigan

Brady Marchese decommitted from Michigan Friday afternoon in the hours after news broke that the Wolverines are expected to hire Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham, he announced with Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

He’s the No. 101 recruit in the country out of Cartersville (Ga.) High and the No. 13 wide receiver prospect nationally. The longtime Georgia pledge flipped from his in-state program to the Wolverines Dec. 4 in a surprise signing day commitment.

This decision comes less than a month after, per a statement from U-M athletic director Warde Manuel, former head coach Sherrone Moore was fired this week after an investigation by the university.

“U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately,” Manuel said the a statement. “Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior.”

Travis Johnson and Jaylen Pile are the Wolverines’ remaining wide receiver pledges after Zion Robinson flipped to Stanford earlier this month.

Michigan holds 24 signees in its 2026 class that ranks No. 12 nationally— five-star Mineral (Va.) Louisa County running back Savion Hiter, five-star Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga EDGE Carter Meadows, Top 100 Honolulu (Hawaii) Kamehameha offensive tackle Malakai Lee, Rivals300 St. Louis (Mo.) DeSmet defensive lineman Titan Davis, Rivals300 Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian’s offensive lineman Marky Walbridge, Rivals300 Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith wide receiver Travis Johnson, Rivals300 Waco (Texas) Connally cornerback Jamarion Vincent, Rivals300 Liberty Hill (Texas) High defensive lineman Alister Vallejo, four-star Chicago (Ill.) Simeon EDGE McHale Blade, four-star Richmond (Va.) Hermitage defensive back Andre Clarke, three-star Washington (D.C.) St. John’s EDGE Tariq Boney, three-star Denver (Colo.) Mullen tight end Mason Bonner, three-star Dallas (Texas) Parish Episcopal wide receiver Jaylen Pile, three-star Richmond (Va.) Huguenot linebacker Markel Dabney, three-star Hinsdale (Ill.) Central kicker Micah Drescher, three-star Columbus (Ohio) St. Francis DeSales running back Jonathan Brown, three-star Wilmette (Ill.) Loyola Academy offensive lineman Tommy Fraumann, three-star Cincinnati (Ohio) St. Xavier linebacker Aden Reeder, three-star Jackson (Miss.) Hartfield Academy linebacker Kaden Catchings, three-star Saline (Mich.) High quarterback Tommy Carr, three-star Newberry Park (Calif.) High quarterback Brady Smigiel, three-star Washington (D.C.) St. John’s offensive lineman Adrian Hamilton and three-star Phoenix (Ariz.) O’Connor long snapper Colton Dermer.



