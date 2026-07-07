Breaking down Michigan's push for a Top 10 recruiting class

Michigan’s big time recruiting win over Ohio State and others from Top 100 cornerback Monsanna Torbert catapulted the program back into the Top 10 of the Rivals Industry Recruiting Rankings at No. 10. The Wolverines started that week at No. 13 before adding commit No. 20 to the group.

Landing Torbert boosted this class significantly in the rankings, bumping it above Auburn, USC and LSU. Michigan now ranks No. 3 in the Big Ten, only trailing Oregon (No. 3) and Ohio State (No. 7). The program’s average commit ranking of 90.19 also slots U-M at No. 9 nationally.

After loading up its class in May and June, the Wolverines are tied for second nationally with 14 four-star pledges out of its 20 total commits. Only Florida holds more four-star pledges with 15. Michigan doesn’t have the elite five-star talent at the top of the class like it did the previous cycle, but the new staff has already secured more blue-chip commitments than the program signed last year— 11.

Going into July, 20 percent of the class also hails from the state of Michigan, more than any other state. That’s a strong contrast to the 2026 cycle when in-state prospects made up just 4 percent of the class.

To maintain its Top 10 ranking, Michigan will have to hold off LSU and USC— two programs with higher average commit rankings but fewer pledges in their respective classes. The Trojans do not plan on taking many more commits this cycle, so U-M has a chance to hold onto its lead over the Big Ten foe, but LSU sits 0.03 points behind the Wolverines with five fewer commits. The Tigers will likely pass Michigan at some point this summer.

Michigan sits directly behind Texas Tech, Florida and Ohio State with a class score of 90.793. The Red Raiders are the closest team to the Wolverines with a class score of 91.355. Florida is the only school out of those three with a lower average commit ranking than U-M, so that’s the program that Michigan has the best chance of climbing past down the stretch of this recruiting cycle.

The Wolverines could bolster its current ranking with another blue-chip pledge from Rivals300 offensive lineman Lincoln Mageo. He will announce his decision July 11. After Mageo picks between Michigan, Utah and Washington, any chance to climb the rankings will likely come down to flip targets later on in the cycle.