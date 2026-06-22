Breaking: Dusty May leaving for NBA's Dallas Mavericks

Michigan basketball has lost elite head coach Dusty May to the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks Monday, per reports, a gut wrenching development for the program. May is the latest elite coach to get away from the Wolverines, a huge blow following the Wolverines’ National Championship season.

The Mavericks fired Jason Kidd after a 26-56 season last year and reportedly talked to May last week about their vacancy, at which point May said he wasn’t interested. When asked during his team’s Final Four run about interest from other schools about jobs — particularly North Carolina — May initially refused comment.

“After last year, I decided that I’ll never, ever respond to any job speculation,” May said. “I think it’s well-documented how happy I am at Michigan. Obviously, my private life, my personal life, my family, their happiness is very important.”

We asked him after a press conference last month if the NBA was “a goal” or a “dream” of his given what seemed to be an obvious affinity for the league. He said it was neither, and while he wouldn’t commit to being at Michigan for the rest of his career, he did explain that his son was still in school her and he loved the area.

May first agreed to a new deal with Michigan last year before leading the Wolverines to the Sweet 16, and he said he and Manuel had tentatively agreed to a contract during the Wolverines’ celebration, as well. It was never signed, apparently, and now Michigan will reportedly move on without him.

Watch for more on this development in the hours to come …