Bryce Underwood clarifies 'best player to ever come out of Michigan' comment

CHICAGO — Michigan Wolverines football sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood made a bold statement at his youth camp earlier this summer.

“I want to prove to myself that I am what I think,” the 6-foot-4, 228-pound Detroit native said. “I feel like I’m the best player to ever come out of Michigan.”

The remark didn’t only raise some eyebrows, but also sparked some questions on what exactly he meant.

At Big Ten Media Days in the Hilton Chicago Thursday, Underwood clarified that he meant he wants to show he’s the best player to ever come out of the state of Michigan.

“I competed with some of the best guys with Michigan, like [Oregon quarterback and Detroit native] Dante Moore, a couple guys that came out of the state of Michigan. And my goal is to be the best, no matter what, so being the best out of Michigan is what it is.”

And, no, Underwood said he doesn’t “really care for” the reaction to it, paying no mind to what doubters have said. He also noted that he doesn’t regret “anything” he’s said since becoming a high-profile student-athlete at Michigan.

Here are some other notable quotes from Underwood at Big Ten Media Days:

On Kyle Whittingham’s leadership

Having Coach Whittingham as one of my leaders of the staff, the main thing we talk about is leadership. It’s about a team bond. The team trusts in you. Building trust in your teammates, I’ve been trying to build a lot of that trust last year and building into this year.

On being a Michigan team leader but facing the pressure that comes with the job

Overall, I don’t really see it as dealing with anything, because being a leader comes with all the pressures on the team. My main focus is being the best I can for my teammates.

On losing to Ohio State last season

I feel like overall this offseason my main goal is to be 1-0 every day. Winning every day is going to lead to going 1-0 every game.

On wide receivers that are standing out

[Sophomore] Andrew Marsh, that’s one of the guys that came from last year, was with me. [Sophomore] JJ Buchanan, [sophomore] Jaime Frrench. A lot of the freshmen — Travis Johnson, Salesi Moa. And also, [senior] Kendrick Bell. We are out to a good start.

On sophomore wide receiver Andrew Marsh

We both came in at the same time, so we’ve been training with each other since we both came in together. I feel like it’s a great connection with us.

On the Michigan offensive line

We’ve got four returning starters. We probably don’t have anybody over the age of 21 that’s on the starting offense. So, we’ve got a young team. So, I’m really excited for what we can do this year.

On the new Michigan coaching staff

Overall, they’ve been very demanding, and I feel like that’s what we’ve needed. I’m very excited, because we’ve worked so hard this offseason. Just ready to showcase everything.

On what he’s most excited for this season

For us to get to work. We’ve got a great schedule ahead of us, we have a lot of great teams we’re facing, so just ready to get the ball rolling.

On sophomore offensive lineman Andrew Babalola

It’s amazing. It’s a blessing to have. He would’ve gotten a lot of reps last year, so I’m just excited to see what he does this year.

It’s insane. Everybody’s young. Everybody’s healthy right now, so just really excited to see what they’re going to do this year.

On doing some running back drills this offseason

I run the football, as well, so why not train something that I will be doing?

On if he’s kept in touch with Tom Brady

For sure. I probably talked to him like a month ago or something like that. But overall, the mindset is just being you. That’s the conversations, really.

On his relationship with J.J. McCarthy

Yeah, I talk to J.J. often. I talked him to this May. Same thing. Just keep having fun, enjoy the game.

On the fraternity of past and present Michigan quarterbacks

It definitely just shows the brotherhood that Michigan comes with.