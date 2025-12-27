Bryce Underwood 'excited' to meet Michigan HC Kyle Whittingham, weighs in on future

The Michigan Wolverines have their new head coach in Kyle Whittingham, and all eyes are now on roster retention, headlined by freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood. The former five-star recruit practiced Saturday and will be with the team when Whittingham arrives in Orlando to meet with the team later in the day.

“Very excited to figure out what kind of guy he is,” Underwood said, via Wolverines Wire’s Isaiah Hole. “I don’t really know too much about him. I’m just excited to figure out what kind of guy he is.”

Underwood, a former five-star recruit and No. 1 overall prospect out of Belleville, Michigan, is considered the current face of the program after starting all 12 games at quarterback this season. Though some believe he could be the biggest domino to fall in the transfer portal if he were to decide to depart Ann Arbor.

Underwood told the media that he will ask Whittingham questions later in the day, and after the bowl game, he will discuss his options with his family. It is worth noting that Champions Circle, Michigan’s NIL partner collective, has included Underwood in its marketing for raising funds for the Whittingham era.

Given Utah’s regionality and footprint that is lacking in national buzz relative to Michigan, many players are doing their homework on him and what he brings to the table. Underwood is eager for the chance to get to know him.

“I saw his resume a little earlier today, actually,” Underwood said. “So I’m just excited to ask him a few questions, get to that point, and things like that.”

Underwood signed with Michigan in Dec. 2024 after the Wolverines flipped his commitment from LSU a month earlier. This season, he threw for 2,229 yards with 9 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, adding 74 rushes for 323 yards and 5 touchdowns.

He and his teammates will take on Texas on Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET in the Citrus Bowl, broadcast nationally via ABC. Only three players have officially opted out of the game, according to the program.

As far as Whittingham’s introduction, he will be introduced to the media on Sunday at 11 a.m. in Orlando at the team hotel. The Big Ten Network will carry the press conference live.