Chris Collins on Michigan: ‘They wore us down – they can compete against anyone in the country’

Michigan will have a chance to move to No. 1 in the country next week if the Wolverines take care of business Saturday against UCLA, thanks to a furious comeback in an 87-75 win at Northwestern. Backups L.J. Cason and Trey McKenney led U-M back in the second half, Cason coming up especially bit to lead the Wolverines back from 16 down.

Northwestern coach Chris Collins didn’t have much bad to say about his young team after it competed and led most of the game despite being overmatched. The thing about Michigan, he said, is their depth and overall talent. You can do everything right, as the Wildcats did for much of the night, and still come up short.

“Obviously, they wore us down a little bit in the second half,” Collins said. “They can do that with their depth, with their size. They’re really good. It’s just a tough loss … our guys gave everything they had, man. I’ve got nothing but love for what our guys did. The way they prepared for the game, how hard they played to give ourselves a chance to be in the game there the last six minutes …

“Give their two backup guards credit. That’s why they’re such a great team. I thought the start of the game … they have great players in the starting five, but I thought McKenney and Cason’s games tonight were a big reason they won.”

Cason scored 18 for Michigan, including 13 in the second half, and McKenney 10 of his 12 in the second stanza. It’s that depth, Collins said, that makes them one of the best teams in the country.

“They’re really good. They’re really good,” he said. “They have all the components. You saw tonight, their two backup guards … you bring in Cason and McKenney in a game where they’re really struggling, and those guys combine for 30 off the bench. Their frontline, obviously they wear you down. They’re terrifically well coached. Dusty does a great job, as everyone knows.

“When you have that kind of depth with nine deep and that kind of experience, that shooting, that size, that coaching, you’ve got a chance to beat anybody … they’re really good. Really good. I think they have a chance to beat anybody out there. From what I’ve seen, I think they can compete against anybody in the country.”

But for 34 minutes or so, his team went toe-to-toe with one of the best in the nation. While he’s not into moral victories, Collins noted, he can appreciate that. Asked what he could do to start pulling out games like these, he went down the Michigan roster and noted it would be easier if he had the Wolverines’ talent.

“We played about as great as we can play tonight,” he said. “You play a team that’s 23-1 and has more 40-point wins than [anyone] … I think they beat Gonzaga by about 50. I thought we played really well tonight.

“Our effort tonight, I think we would have beat a lot of teams. But we played the best team in the country. They showed their mettle, and they were able to get control of the game the last six minutes and find a way to win.”