Newstand: Could Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg be drafted third among teammates?

The Michigan Wolverines that helped the program to its second-ever national title will find out on Tuesday, in all likelihood, where they will be heading in the 2026 NBA Draft. Star frontcourt players Yaxel Lendeborg, Aday Mara and Morez Johnson are expected to be first-round picks that come off the board in the first 15 picks or so.

Lendeborg was the team’s crown jewel this year, but could he be the third of them draft? It seems on the table, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Woo. Lendeborg comes off the board at No. 15 to the Chicago Bulls in a Monday mock.

Woo writes:

Lendeborg is an option for every team in the 11-to-16 range. He will be more appealing to teams angling to compete next season, including the Warriors and Thunder, with his landing spot dependent to some extent on the decisions those teams make. If he falls, he would hold a best-available argument starting here with Chicago.

In their first offseason under new leadership, the Bulls have cap space at their disposal and have signaled to other teams that they are open to all types of moves, including with this selection. They were able to bring in several players for workouts and will have great familiarity with players in their range if they move around.

The 2026 NBA Draft is set for Tuesday and Wednesday from Brooklyn. Round one will take place on Tuesday night with the second round wrapping the event on Wednesday.

Tweets of the day

Brought the energy.



Made the plays.



Won a championship. pic.twitter.com/u6mTtAwemT — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) June 22, 2026

Michigan quote of the day

“It was a great visit. Just getting to spend time with Coach Detmer is my main highlight. Michigan is a great program and great tradition and I am very honored to be able to have a choice to come here. It’s going to be a tough choice because each school offers their own unique opportunities. And I have a great relationship with all the schools I took OVs on.”

– 2027 quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher on his visit to Michigan, via Steve Wiltfong

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