Dan Hurley has earned a reputation for being … well, surly and somewhat confrontational. But as he’s been in talking about Michigan and Dusty May all week, he was all class after his team came up short in a 69-63 National Championship game that had a shot in the second half thanks in large part to his coaching.

Michigan head coach Dusty May will watch the film and lament some missed opportunities, and — probably more than anything — the Huskies’ 22 offensive rebounds. But he also knew what they were facing in a UConn team that tries to make everything tough on an opponent’s offense, and usually succeeds.

“Early in games we can tell how the game is being played, so then we talk about how we have to adjust and we have to figure out solutions based on how they’re guarding us,” May said. “We actually thought the basket would open up a little bit in the second half. We felt like we were going to make shots in the second half.”

They made just enough. Luckily for the Wolverines, UConn made only 9 of 33 triples and 31 percent of its shots overall. Yes, the Wolverines’ defense around the rim was a big part of it, but the Huskies missed some open triples, too.

“Number one, congratulations to Michigan,” Hurley said. “That’s just an incredibly talented, incredibly imposing team physically, obviously well-coached, great staff. Overall, just a tremendous university with what they’re able to accomplish in sports.

“Obviously, for us, it’s tough. Again, we did not come here for watches — we came here for rings. It’s hard to be … I’m not real emotional. Players are crying a lot more than I am. It’s hard to be upset with your team. We lost the game because we missed … we didn’t make enough shots. But it’s hard to be upset with your team when they get 22 offensive rebounds versus that team. That’s just how hard we just played to hold that team to 38 percent from the field.”

And boy, how they battled. There was concern coming into this one because Hurley’s teams, frankly, are those you don’t really want to face. They fight for every inch, make it hard on you on every possession, and know how to turn the game into the type they want to play.

Unfortunately for them, it also resulted in some foul trouble for the Huskies. Silas Demary Jr. fouled out, and Solo Ball was also limited, finishing with four fouls.

“Obviously, I just thought the guys picking up two fouls in the first half, losing those three guys when we, I thought, had a great chance of going to the locker room with the lead, really put us in a bad spot,” Hurley said, but he also acknowledged he had no qualms about the officiating. … “Hey, listen — that’s an all-star group there, Kip and Jeff, obviously, and James who we’re familiar with, as well.

“It’s such a physical game. Michigan is so physical. I just thought — again, it’s not the reason why we lost the game — but obviously, plus-13 at the free-throw line, plus-12 in attempts. I just thought that the first half foul trouble really [hurt]. I thought we were positioned if we didn’t have that foul trouble to potentially go into halftime with a lead. You go in with a lead and they make a run, you’re down five instead of 11. But also, too, a problem for our team has been undisciplined fouling at times.

“But it’s hard to ref that game. We both played so hard. That’s not an easy game to officiate. If I could have those three guys ref every game the rest of my career, I would sleep well at night.”

He probably won’t sleep well for a few days wondering what might have been, though.

“You know, it’s hard to be disappointed … it’s one of the better teams that I’ve played, certainly, since I’ve been a college basketball coach,” Hurley said. “When I was back at Rhode Island, I coached against an Arizona team with Aaron Gordon and Hollis Jefferson and Nick Johnson and T.J. McConnell. I’ve coached against some teams with a lot of good players.

“They’re legit. They definitely deserved to win the National Championship. They’re clearly the best team in the country this year. They’re just so hard to score against at the rim. I could talk about the threes that we missed, and I thought we had a lot of good threes that we missed, but they just made it so tough on us around the rim. That was probably what even got us more than the missed threes was some of those rim shots, all those transition baskets. I think they cut it to four. Could have put some serious game pressure on them. They changed so many shots around the rim. They’re just so tall.”

And well coached, and talented, and “together.” As such, the Wolverines are the National Champions. As Hurley said before the game, he could see a few battles between U-M and his team in future postseasons if May stays with the program long term, which appears to be the plan.

Sign us up, even if it wasn’t the most aesthetically pleasing game of the year.