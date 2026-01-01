Defense/ST Notes: Michigan LB Cole Sullivan weighs on on future, more

The Michigan Wolverines football team played its last game of the 2025 season, and the last of a now-past era of the program. The transition from Sherrone Moore to Biff Poggi to Kyle Whittingham is complete after the 41-27 loss to Texas in the Citrus Bowl, and now there are decisions to make.

Sophomore linebacker Cole Sullivan is one of many players who have to decide on a future before too long. He weighed in on where his mind is at after the game.

“I don’t know,” Sullivan admitted to the media. “Again, like I can’t tell you what anyone’s going do. That’s their decision to make. And I can’t tell anybody what to do, and nobody knows. Only each person knows what’s in their heart. So you try to focus on the game.”

Sullivan says he met with Whittingham this week as the new head coach worked through meetings with Michigan players.

“I had a great meeting with Coach Whittingham,” Sullivan said. “I really like him and what he’s bringing to this team and this program. As far as my future is concerned, it’s hard to say. There are too many uncertainties at this point. But I love this university.”

“…Obviously, the scheme is one thing, and just the mentality of the staff. That’s all I could really say right now. I’m really excited to meet everybody that’s coming and just see what they have to say, and hopefully we blend in a good way.”

Wolverines exposed by Arch Manning

Michigan’s defense was unable to contain dual-threat passer Arch Manning in the loss, who threw for 221 yards and 2 touchdowns and ran for 155 yards and 2 touchdowns, including a 60-yard scramble that essentially iced the game for the Longhorns.

Manning had struggled immensely to start the season, but things clicked the more experience he found. It is a lesson for the quarterback who was on the other side of the matchup.

” It’s a great question because… Steve Sarkisian said this is year three for Arch, and, again, remember, this is year one for Bryce [Underwood],” Poggi said. “Arch is an exceptional player. He made some throws today that I thought were, like, wow. When you look at him on the field, he’s big and strong, but I had no idea he was as athletic as he is. He is a force to be reckoned with, but I think Jimmy would be able to answer that better than me.

Rolder responded: “He hit it spot on. Dangerous. Can make every throw. Again, throw with his legs. Sneaky fast. Yeah, that’s pretty much it. Coach Biff covered it.”

Poggi, Rolder reflect on Michigan’s bowl loss

Poggi has guided the program through a turbulent time as its interim head coach, and he said after the game in his press conference with junior Jimmy Rolder that he is proud of the 2025 Wolverines, perhaps more than any other team he has been a part of.

“I have been a head coach in over 300 football games at all levels,” Poggi said. “There is not a team I have ever been prouder of than this team. I mean, these guys are unbelievable, and they are great human beings. At Michigan, you have to be a great student. There are very high standards for how to conduct themselves. It is truly the full package. I don’t know how anyone sits in that stadium and watches these guys and not just have respect.”

Rolder praised the bowl process and how Poggi kept the team together.

“Throughout all the Bowl prep, coming to practice every day, it was a lot of fun,” Rolder said. “Everyone was out there competing, had a chip on their shoulder and wanted to play hard for Coach Biff. We came out here today. Obviously, it wasn’t the result that we wanted, but you saw that we fought for the whole game. Again, it sucks we fell short, but we gave it our all for Coach Biff over here.”

Miscellaneous defense/special teams notes

• Sullivan’s forced fumble in the first quarter was the fifth he has forced this season (three interceptions and one fumble recovery), which led the team.

• U-M forced at least one turnover in 12 of 13 games this season.

• Senior Dominic Zvada made his 18th career field goal of 40-plus yards (53 yards), which is a new record in Michigan program history. It was his 8th conversion of 40 or more yards this year, and second of 50 or more yards.

• The 53-yarder was also the second-longest field goal in Citrus Bowl history behind Quinn Nordin‘s 57 yards in 2019.

• Junior edge rusher Cameron Brandt made his first career start in the game.

• Punter Hunter Robertson made his U-M debut holding on field goals, and edge rusher Randy Keumogne debuted on kickoff return coverage.