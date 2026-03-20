Dusty May diagnoses Michigan's barrage of three-pointers allowed in win over Howard

BUFFALO, New York – The Michigan Wolverines had a first-half scare from the Howard Bison, but kept them at an arm’s length wire-to-wire to grab a 101-80 victory to kick off their run in the Midwest region of the NCAA Tournament.

Howard, who had to beat UMBC in the First Four in Dayton on Tuesday, used 10 first-half three-pointers to head into the locker room at KeyBank Center down 50-46 to the No. 1-seeded Wolverines. It finished the game with 14 makes from beyond the arc, setting a new season-high. However, its 10-for-16 start was evened out by a 4-for-13 mark in the second half.

Michigan head coach Dusty May diagnosed the three-point barrage and what went wrong when the game was close in the first half.

”There were a couple of botched switches,” May said. “A few of them were us, our transition defense, we weren’t getting good matchups. And so they had… Aday and his instincts are to protect the rim, and they’re going at him with a head of steam, and they’re making stepback threes, and they’re making difficult shots. They have really good individual players and shot creators. They were making them.”

“We had to make a decision. Do we keep playing them, or do we go smaller to match them, or do we throw the ball in and take advantage of his skills?”

It took decades for a No. 16 seed to knock off a No. 1 when UMBC did it to Virginia in 2018. In 2023, May and his Florida Atlantic program were aided by Fairleigh-Dickinson knocking off No. 1 Purdue, which helped fuel a run to the Final Four.

Nobody wants to be the No. 1 that gets knocked off, or the subject of a push notification to cell phones that you’re in a tight game. Duke was another No. 1 that learned that lesson on Thursday, gritting out a 71-65 win over Siena.

It was not necessarily a lesson for Michigan heading into its game later on. But it was a lesson that when things go awry, lean on our defense.

U-M was able to do that in the second half against Howard while its offense continued to roll.

”I don’t think Duke looked like they overlooked Siena,” May said. “Siena was good. They were making tough shots. But I do think Duke responded the right way, with high-level maturity. It wasn’t as if when they got down 13, they started playing one-on-one or trying to do it themselves. They picked up their defense, they made some hustle plays, and then that looked like it energized the group.

“So that’s what I took out of it, if things are going south. Let’s make sure that if we want to change the complexion of a game, it’s with offensive rebounding, defensive effort, things like that.”

More than anything else, the victory was a chance for Michigan to get out and run a bit again after the slog that was the tail end of Big Ten play. The more it can do that, the more it feels like it can dictate the terms.

”It was fun,” May said. “A lot of possessions and that’s why ultimately, even when you’re up four at the half, with our team you feel pretty good because the possessions are up and that lessens the variance.”

Michigan’s Round of 32 opponent will be the Saint Louis Billikens, who throttled Georgia in the 8/9 game, 102-77. Tipoff is set for 12:10 p.m. on CBS.