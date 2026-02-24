Newsstand: Dusty May downplays Michigan's NCAA tournament draw preference

The Michigan Wolverines are still in the process of adding to their resume and wrapping up a potential regular-season Big Ten Championship, but that does not mean one eye might not be on March Madness already.

Or is it?

Last week, Matt Norlander of CBS Sports reported that Michigan has already informed the NCAA that if it is the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, its preference would be to play out the first two weekends in Philadelphia and Chicago.

However, head coach Dusty May said during his Monday press conference that there has not been a determination made yet on his program’s plans.

“Yeah, that decision hasn’t… I mean, we haven’t even submitted, ” May said. “We haven’t even hit that deadline yet. So, with any decision, is that something that someone prefers? I don’t know. I don’t know. I didn’t make that decision. I’m not sure where it came from, to be honest.

“Is that our final decision? No, because we’re not at the point where we have to make that final decision. We’ll gather all the information from our administration from years past and figure out what’s best for our team going forward and that’s what we’ll do.”

Currently, Michigan is firmly on the 1-seed line on Bracket Matrix, sitting at No. 2 overall behind Duke. The Blue Devils beat the Wolverines over the weekend in Washington, D.C., currently giving them the upper hand and inside track at the top overall seed.

