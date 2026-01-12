Dusty May explains why Michigan basketball’s West Coast trip could be perfectly timed

ANN ARBOR – The Michigan Wolverines are gearing up for their first Big Ten extended road trip of the season when they hit Washington and Oregon this week for Wednesday and Saturday matchups, respectively. Coming off the first loss of the season, it adds a little more urgency to getting out of town and getting back on track.

Over the last two seasons, some of Michigan’s best basketball has come when the team has the chance to get out of Ann Arbor and bond together while working with the staff on quick turnarounds. U-M already has an experience like that under its belt this season when it went out to Las Vegas and won the Players Era event by outscoring San Diego State, Auburn and Gonzaga by a combined 110 points over three nights.

Michigan will leave with a split travel party on Monday night from Ann Arbor, arriving in Seattle to prepare for its showdown with the Huskies on Wednesday (10:30 p.m., Big Ten Network). Last year on its West Coast road trip, it grabbed wins at USC and UCLA.

”This is a different group,” head coach Dusty May said on Monday. “As far as experience, every situation is so different, but obviously, we’re confident that the time spent together will be used wisely. We have to get better this week, much better, prior to playing in Washington. And then use that to learn more about ourselves as we prepare for Oregon. Two tough environments to play in. Washington’s starting to play their best basketball right about now.”

”There are positives and negatives with everything and when you look at NIL and how guys live now. Most of them live in single apartments. Most of them live by themselves. And so they just don’t spend as much time together. I’m not being critical. I have sons, they have friends. It’s just that people are different as far as community now than they used to be.

“So we think because we have such good guys and they really like each other and respect each other, that simply being forced to spend more time together is healthy and they develop an even greater bond and trust amongst each other. They spend time with different guys on the team that maybe they don’t, because they live in a different apartment complex or whatever the case may be.

“We just always feel that because we have good guys who are committed to getting better, simply being together and different environments has helped us grow.”

Michigan’s 91-88 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday was a shock to the system as the group lost for the first time all season. Now, it has a golden opportunity to respond by heading West. But May is not ready to make any grand proclamations about the response until he sees it.

”I’d say check back with me and see how we respond to this,” May said. “We obviously didn’t respond [from the Penn State game] like we needed to as far as getting hungry and whatnot. We seemed a little bit satisfied. I don’t know if we… I don’t want to put words or thoughts on our guys, but we didn’t play with the same edge. Part of that could be injuries. Part of it could be foul trouble. There are so many things that go on in a game that affect the outcome that are probably aren’t noticed by the naked eye.

“…A lot to learn from that game. The only thing I’m really disappointed in, other than just us not playing our maximum level of energy, is that we lacked poise down the stretch as a group. When I say down the stretch, really, the last 10 minutes. That is probably the downside of the margin of victories in that we haven’t been in those situations so many times. As you saw last year, we were in them a few times early and we learned from them, and it was really great for our growth.

“So we respond the way we did last year and the way we have the majority of the time this year then this will be a good thing. But if we don’t, if we lose a little bit of confidence or we don’t have the same edge or we start pointing fingers and the noise gets into our locker room, then it’s a bad thing.”

When pressed on the moment and the gravity of the upcoming games, May did admit he thought that this trip could be coming at the right time.

“We feel like it is,” May said. “We feel like this is the perfect time for us to regroup and refocus on what makes us.”