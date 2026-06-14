Michigan coach Dusty May: 'We're in a very good position to have continued success'

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Dusty May sat down with Big Ten Network’s Rick Pizzo at the Big Ten meetings in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., in May for an interview that aired this week. Here’s what he said in the wide-ranging conversation.

On how Michigan winning the national championship has changed his life

Well, professionally it’s changed because a lot. There have been a lot more demands on our time. And personally it’s changed because there is no personal time.

On if the desire to do it again is even stronger

Since we don’t have our roster complete yet, you don’t really look toward next time yet. I think once we have our guys on campus this summer, then we’ll start thinking about what we can become as a group.

But really nothing’s changed. I don’t feel any differently, other than I’m a little more busy and a little more recognizable. But life just keeps moving as it was, and we try not to ever get too high or too low. And, as a lot of coaches say, ‘Peacock today, featherduster tomorrow,’ so we’ve got a lot of work to do before next year.

On celebrating with Michigan players and coaches in the locker room

It’s a sense of accomplishment. And we shared so many of those moments throughout the year together as a group. It just feels like there’s finality to it, that it’s the one final moment. But there’s an element of sadness, because you enjoyed being around a group so much for so long. And then you realize the next day, because of the landscape of athletics, that several of those guys are going to be gone, they’re going to move on in different directions, they’re going to go play professional basketball, whatever the case. So, it’s just one moment where you look around and realize that this group won’t be together anymore. It’s awesome, but yet it is a little bit sad.

On how rare the connectivity the Michigan team had is

I’ve been coaching over 25 years in college basketball, and I say this is a once-in-a-lifetime team. I hope it’s not. I hope I’m able to be around multiple teams like ours. But, yeah, it was a special group. And even now, I go to the combine to see the guys, and they’re watching each other and supporting each other, and they don’t even go to the gym unless the other one is there so they can go watch. They give them little friendly barbs and whatnot. But just a group that always pulled for each other. There was never any envy up and down our roster. And in today’s climate, those attributes are rare.

What he credits that cohesiveness to

Luck and randomness have a lot to do with our success. I do give their parents a lot of credit. What they hear outside of our locker room every day is important, as well, and we know they were hearing the right things. But also our staff. Staffs are big now, and it’s tough to have a staff that’s truly a team as well, and I think our staff models the behavior every day, they work incredibly well together, they support each other and I think they are trying to find the guys that fit in well with our group. And they did a great job, because everyone in our locker room had the same agenda, which was to win and get better and support each other.

When he realized Michigan had a special team beyond just basketball

Early on, and even as we were going through some things — we lost a home exhibition to Cincinnati, and we went to overtime with St. John’s. And at that point, we were top 10 in the country preseason; we weren’t supposed to be the best team, but we were supposed to be one of the best.

On if the coaches were trying to find ways to keep the team motivated while being astounded by the levels of success

We said it to each other a lot. We would be up 40 points or 35 at half, and we’d be thinking of different ways to keep the group on edge. And we were in awe. But the beautiful part of it is when you take the starters out, the next group would play the same way. And that’s when we knew we had a special culture, because the 13th guy looked just like the fourth guy when he came into a game in those early-season, midseason games.

But there were several nights and then there was really only one period where we didn’t really play good basketball and we were able to win a couple of those games and stay in the hunt for a championship. Once we battled through that low point, we were able to take off again.

On how Michigan coaches made sure the team played at such a consistently excellent level

We just felt like we recruited competitors, and competitors when they’re inside the arena are going to try to win and compete and give it all they have. But we also had so many weapons, where even if a couple guys didn’t have their best stuff that night, we were able to almost sit them and rest them. L.J. Cason is a great example, Trey McKenney, Will Tschetter, Roddy Gayle. Those guys were starters, and so on a night that maybe Yaxel wasn’t at his best, or Aday or Morez, those guys were able to come in, and we were able to win the games with them playing the majority of the minutes of more of a starring role on that given night. And then we just regrouped the next game and had no idea who the next group would be that would win the next game, but we were confident someone would step up.

On particularly special interactions since winning the title

So many authors — I like to read — that have reached out, and I’m flattered that they know who I am, because I feel like their books and their podcasts and their TED talks have had an impact on all of us coaches as we try to become better teachers. I don’t want to single anyone out, but each time you’re able to climb this mountain, you have access to some pretty impressive people. NHL head coaches, NBA head coaches are wanting to come meet with us, and you have to pinch yourself because we know we don’t have any secret formula other than our day-to-day approach.

On who he was excited to share the celebration with other than the Michigan team

My wife and kids, my sons. It’s always them. Right after the game, we had an event, so I felt a little bit guilty that we shared that moment with so many people other than just the intimacy of our staff and our families, but that’s the new landscape of college athletics. Opportunities that we’re going to have in the future are because of the success the team gave us, and we’re just looking to continue to build on the foundation we’ve laid. We feel like we’re in a very good position to have continued success.

On how long he took before turning the page to next season

I didn’t allow myself to enjoy much of it yet. I know Anna and I are going on vacation in a couple weeks, and I know we’ll decompress. But there have been a few moments. The Paramount+ ‘Made For March’ documentary has been a nice scrapbook / time capsule for us. You forget all of those moments, but it’s also cool because you get to see as a staff what our players were talking about in the locker room when we weren’t around, so that’s actually been a really nice thing for us to watch and reflect and almost become emotional because you see the impact that so many people had on your success. Just a special group.

On if any of the docuseries surprised him

Yeah, there were a few times where I said, ‘I wish we could’ve edited that out.’ But they were so authentic, and they were themselves. And that was the beautiful thing of it — we didn’t try to hide anything. We didn’t know how it would be received, but we knew it was going to be a good idea of just who we are on a daily basis.

On how Michigan has had so much success with transfer portal players that weren’t stars at their previous schools

I do think that we as a group see the best in people, and we value what their best qualities are and we’re going to work on what aren’t their best attributes. And then we have a great imagination of how we can help each person be successful individually while we’re extremely successful as a group. Our daily messaging, our investment in them as people, the time that we spend with our players, helping them figure out a way for them to be their best, I think, is appreciated by our guys. And then just they know that we’re always in their corner, we’re their biggest fans and we’re going to support them and work with them and ride with them. Their worst days, their best days — our temperature never changes.

On the NCAA Tournament expanding to 76 teams

I was at the mid-major [level] for a long time, and the NCAA does such a great job of hosting tournaments and events, and if more young people get a chance to experience the NCAA Tournament, then I’m fine with it. If I’m the czar of basketball, then I’m probably not expanding it, but there is certainly a good side, and I think there will be more interest in the game.