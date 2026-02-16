Dusty May on viral Yaxel Lendeborg video: ‘It’s a great lesson’

Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg is one of the most outgoing, fan friendly players on the U-M team, spending plenty of time before and after games signing for and taking pictures with kids, interacting with fans, etc. But a recent video taken shortly after his commitment several months ago, by a fan apparently looking for smack for his Purdue fan friend, has made the rounds, and it wasn’t pretty.

Lendeborg was recorded, expletives and all, talking about what the Wolverines were going to do when they played Purdue at Mackey Arena. Michigan will finally play there Tuesday, at which point the Boilermakers fans will probably let him hear it.

“Obviously, I saw the video,” Michigan head coach Dusty May said. “It’s been well circulated to this point. I have social media and I follow social media, so I don’t have to say someone showed it to me to act like I don’t have it.

“I spoke at length, with Yaxel about it, and the most disappointing part of it is that he feels really bad about how he’s perceived from children and those who look up to him. He said, ‘coach, I don’t even use that language in conversation. I don’t like the way it makes me look. I feel terrible about it. ’ And then obviously how he’s perceived by our fan base and those that he cares about.

“Look — it’s a great lesson. It’s one of the reasons he’s here. He wanted to learn to be a better pro, and to be a better pro, you need to have the mindset that you’re probably always being recorded. If there’s ever a moment that someone can use that information against you … “

Then they obviously will. But May stressed it wasn’t meant to put down a program they — including Lendeborg — have great respect for.

“It’s an old video,” May said. “This was back I think in May, right after he signed with Michigan, and obviously in the excitement of being here, of playing in these games. He’s at an establishment after hours, and they ask him a question about the number one team in the country, and he said the things he said he wishes he would not have. But moving forward, it’s a good learning lesson. ”

And he doesn’t imagine the Boilermakers’ players are “sitting around motivated by what Yaxel Lendeborg said in a over-21 establishment four months ago, noting, “I think that they’re killers, as is.

“So, as far as bulletin board material, I’m not sure that means much when it comes time to execute pick and roll defense or transition defense,” May said.

And as for any potential punishment or fallout for Lendeborg …

“I’m sure it’ll be brought up, but we’re not going to cancel our travel plans,” May said. “There are a lot bigger things to be worried about … everything’s good for us. He made a mistake. This is a, a learning lesson. We can’t go back in time and change it.

“I think there are a lot of people in our profession saying things that when they’re in a clearheaded state of mind, they probably wouldn’t say. Chalk this up to one of those. But he’s a wonderful human being that will be better because of this. On to the next. ”