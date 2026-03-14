Dusty May press conference: Michigan head coach after win over Wisconsin in Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. – The Michigan Wolverines survived another close call in the Big Ten Tournament, but walked out of United Center with a 68-65 win over the Wisconsin Badgers in the semifinals. The win gave U-M a revenge win over the only team that beat them in regular-season conference play, and clinched a berth in Sunday’s final.

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Michigan head coach Dusty May spoke to the media after the game about what the win means for the program’s postseason aspirations.

“It means we’re going to go out there and watch this [Purdue/UCLA game] and scout the best we can and come out here and compete together as well as we can for 40 minutes tomorrow,” the Michigan coach said in the aftermath at the podium. “And just know we have some guys that will step up — Will Tschetter, I thought in the first half really held it in the road for us tonight. These guys come in and take some of his shine. When we do well, it doesn’t take the shine off of anybody else. When he plays well, it doesn’t take the shine off of him.

“Will sacrificed a lot. His energy, he made a big shot, but his life — same thing. I thought we were on the verge of getting down big when we were down eight in the first half and they were rolling. We were trying to get to halftime without being in much more foul trouble.

“Those contributions, that’s what we’re looking for. Whether it’s Nimari, Roddy, Trey, whatever, we know someone is going to have a big game, it’s going to be their moment, and everybody else is going to embrace that and be just as happy for them as they would be themselves.”

You can watch May’s scrum with the media outside the Michigan locker room above, our his podium session below. Both videos are available on our YouTube channel.