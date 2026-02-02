Dusty May takes scoffs at 'paid mercenary' suggestion, fires back

One thing Dusty May remained steadfast about in describing his portal intentions was how “fit” mattered as much as talent. He recruited players he felt would fit the program, first and foremost, and passed on many transfers who might have had the talent but weren’t what he was looking for when it came to adapting.

In a way, it was very similar to what new Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham said when he accepted the job, talking about the players — “you’ll become us. We won’t become you.”

So, when some in the MSU media went on pregame rants about “ringers” and “mercenaries” (despite that fact that Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo had brought in just as many transfers of his own), it got May’s attention. He brought it up unprovoked Monday following Michigan’s 83-71 win in East Lansing, and he elaborated later when we asked him if he took it personal.

“Yes, of course,” he said with a bit of a chuckle. “I mean, especially in year two.

“Look — I get it. I think everyone would just rather us come in and sign a bunch of freshmen and lose, and try to grow it organically, but our job from day one was to win. So, we brought in a balanced class, and even the transfer portal thing … I mean, I went in the portal. I went to a small Division II school and played ball and ran cross country, and then realized that wasn’t going to get me where I wanted to be, which was a high school coach in Indiana. I thought if I go be a stud manager for Coach [Bob] Knight, I could probably get a job in my mid-20s at a small school varsity job.

“So, it’s whatever prepares you best for what’s next. I watched a couple of our guys from last year’s team play this weekend, and man, I love watching those guys. We still talk to them. They root for us; we root for them. We’re still in each other’s lives. We’re part of each other’s journeys. Our situation wasn’t what they wanted at that time, and we’re okay with it. We’re not mad at them. This is it.”

And it isn’t changing, May added. If they’re not fluid and flexible, they’ll get left behind.

“We coaches don’t have the control we had seven years ago. We don’t really have any control,” he said. “And I’m okay with that. In our program, we want to prepare these guys for what’s next, and we want them to stay as long as they’re committed to doing it together and representing Michigan … but if they choose something different then we’re not mad at them. We’re not making this about us.”

May hearkened back to his first big portal loss at Florida Atlantic when a high major player they’d found and developed chose to move up a level. His assistants were upset, he recalled, but he had a word for them.

“We were down, because we thought he was our first all-league guy. We brought him in, no one knew about him, we developed him, and just before he’s an all-league guy, we lose him,” May recalled. “I just remember the staff day two were still complaining about it. I said guys, we get paid to coach basketball. Let’s do it as well as we can, and let’s coach the guys that are here; try to find guys committed, that want what we want and want to be here for this. It ended up paying dividends later. We dealt with it better, and it’s just part of it. You coach ball. And if a guy doesn’t like the way, this isn’t what fits them, I’m okay with it.”

As for those criticizing him for assembling an outstanding roster — he said they built this one with the expectation to win this game this year. They didn’t have enough “dawgs” last year, he said, so they addressed it in the portal.

“We expected to win,” he said. “We like our team a lot. We think there’s great substance. We know there are people outside of our tribe will call our guys these derogatory names, mercenaries or whatnot. We have a group of guys who love playing with each other. They appreciate Michigan. And when you see how connected they are, I don’t see how you would classify them as guys playing just for money when they all sacrificed a great deal of money to do what they’re doing together.”

Which is start the season 20-1, including a double-digit road win over a rival that never seems to handle losing this game as well as it does when things go its way.