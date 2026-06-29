What Dusty May said about Michigan at Dallas Mavericks introductory press conference

One week after Dusty May decided to leave Michigan Wolverines basketball and accept the head-coaching job with the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, he was formally introduced by the organization at a press conference Monday afternoon.

Here are quotes from May that pertain to Michigan, his departure, forward Morez Johnson Jr., who the Mavericks selected No. 9 overall in the draft and other subjects that Wolverine fans are be interested in.

On departing Michigan

It was very difficult to leave the situation we were in, but it was very simple because it’s the Mavericks and the people that are here that we’re going to work with every day.

On why he took the Dallas Mavericks job

There are a lot of reasons. The very first conversation, I bumped into [president] Masai [Ujiri] and [general manager] Mike [Schmitz] in Chicago [at the NBA Combine]. At that point, I had full intentions of being back at Michigan no matter what. We had a great conversation. It had nothing to do with this position. And then whenever we were talking about our guys — we had three guys in the lottery — it was mentioned that would I have any interest in this job? My eyes went up and instantly I said, ‘This one checks all the boxes.’ I said, ‘There are certain criteria for any job that we coaches have.’ Mine has always been a little bit different, but this job checks all of them. So, I was excited from that moment.

The Mavs checked every box, and it started with the people in the building, the people that I’m going to be work with every single day. To feel like you’re aligned, you’re inspired by them, all those things are extremely important.

On when the Mavericks can get back to the playoffs and championship contention

I think sooner than later. We have some veterans that have done it before in pivotal moments, and we have some young guys that are on the cusp of breakthrough seasons. I’ve taken a lot of pride in being a part of teams where I feel like we’ve all overachieved. So, if we’re all committed to playing incredibly unselfish basketball, competing at the highest level and really, really sharing the success and caring about each other, then we’ll surpass all expectations. But it’s going to take some health and other things.

But, I know one thing, we’ll put a staff together that’s going to be in here every single day serving our players, helping them with a plan to be the absolute best they can be.

If the current state of college athletics is a big reason why he’s moved on to the NBA

I wouldn’t say a big reason. A big reason is the people in this facility, first and foremost.

It’s much more complicated than it used to be. I love teaching, I love coaching, I love being a part of a team. And in college basketball, you don’t get to do near as much of that as you used to. So, there are some things that I’m not going to miss about college basketball.

But I wouldn’t be here without our players, without our staff. I had an unbelievable 25, 27 years, whatever it’s been, in college athletics. But excited for this opportunity and to do the things … I think we all know as people that you love to do, you typically do them well. I’m just excited to dive in, spending more time on the things that I enjoy doing every day and work with passion on.

On what will translate to the NBA and what he will have to change

Our adaptability, I think, is the thing that translates the most. We’re going to really, really study our players. We’re going to work with them hand in hand to develop the best way and system for us to play. I think that’s it. The adaptability of doing what our guys do best — not being married to anything on either side of the ball but continuously trying to find the best way for this group to do things.

On if the climate in college basketball helped prepare him to transition to the NBA

Well, when I left FAU to go to Michigan, I felt like that changing landscape and the magnitude of our FAU program was a segue to Michigan, and I feel like the last five years of the NIL era are a segue into the NBA, where we weren’t coaching professional players per se, where they were under contract, but they were getting paid — not at the same scale — with similar problems, similar issues, similar challenges. So, the game is closer than ever. College, NBA, the G League, stylistically they all look very, very similar, if you’re playing modern basketball.

On the boxes that the Dallas Mavericks job checked

I’ve never been in the NBA, but I have a lot of friends in the league, I’ve studied the game, I’ve been to training camps for years. A superstar who plays hard, who cares about his teammates, who’s incredibly unselfish, those things aren’t that common, according to others. And then the veterans on our team. P.J. [Washington] has done it at a high level. Kyrie [Irving], obviously, has won a championship. Klay Thompson … there are just so many. And then I have a lot of faith and belief in the younger guys. I think Max [Christie] is on pace for a breakout year. D-Live [Derek Lively].

We have some really unique pieces, so the ability to win. And Masai said that, ‘We’re here to win. We’re going to start building a championship foundation today.’ So, those things were encouraging, because I think that when you have the nucleus we have, you can figure out a way to overachieve until you become the best team. That’s a process, but …

Everything else — the quality of life in Dallas. An airport so my wife can go see my sons regularly without having a layover. Like I said, I have some odd criteria. A no tax state doesn’t hurt. No, I’m joking.

On Yaxel Lendeborg joking that Morez Johnson Jr. is May’s favorite of the Michigan prospects

Well, I’m on ‘Rez’s team, so he’s definitely my favorite.

Those guys had some friendly banter with all of that, but the beautiful part of it, there was never any envy, there was never jealousy. These guys were each other’s biggest fans, and that’s one thing that we want to bring here to the Dallas Mavericks, where we are each other’s biggest fans and each other’s promoters. It just creates a really healthy environment when we’re not competing against the guys that we’re in the locker room with; we’re competing together against everyone else.

‘Rez, I’m putting it out into the public space, ‘Rez is my favorite.

On when the NBA became a dream for Dusty May

I’ll make a long story short: I was probably 25, and I was incredibly ambitious, and I was trying to get to the top quickly. And once Anna and I started having children my entire perspective changed. I simply wanted to enjoy who I worked with, enjoy who I coached and try to be the absolute best coach I could be.

This is all too big of a dream. I did start preparing for this years ago, going to watch and trying to figure out if I can do this well.

But as far as dreaming about coaching in the NBA, I never dreamed about coaching in the NBA, of coaching in college, of coaching anywhere other than just being a coach in high school in my state. As far as a dream, no, this wasn’t a dream, but I had been preparing for this, to go against the best, for a long time.

On how much input he had in drafting Morez Johnson Jr.

I had no idea we were drafting ‘Rez. Masai texted me right when they decided to make the selection, and I didn’t even see the message. I thought I missed it. So, my phone started buzzing, and people were sending me messages, and I still didn’t know who it was. I kind of had to play it off, and then I saw Morez’s agent, and he kind of tipped his cap.

As far as the selection process, these guys are incredibly thorough, and even before this job looked like it was going to happen, they were asking me questions for days about all of our guys, about teams were competed against, guys in our league, guys that you watched growing up. So, that’s it. The information, and I was honest and transparent, especially for our guys, because they need to be in the best situations for them. I was just happy that we got one of the three.

On if the Mavericks will bring assistant coaches from college, pluck from the NBA or retain from the last Dallas staff

I would say the answer to that question is, ‘Yes, yes, yes, yes.’ There’s going to be a little bit of a college flavor. There’s certainly going to be NBA experience. There’s going to be some retention. I don’t know exactly what any of it looks like yet.

Obviously, the biggest difference are the size in the staff in the NBA and the amount of manpower we have to get things done. So, we’re going to be very, very intentional and thorough to make sure everyone fits well together, each guy complements each other and we all have the same value system. We’re going to be a group that is here for the players, 100 percent, and it’s going to be a complete team ego with our staff and our team.

On the history of college coaches failing in the NBA and what gives Dusty May confidence he can have success

Two things. One, the merger of the game, of college becoming more professional and professional becoming younger. The other thing is, I look at [Oklahoma City Thunder head coach] Mark Daigneault as a college guy. I look at [Atlanta Hawks head coach] Quinn Snyder as a college guy. Now, they had some G League experience and limited assistant coaching experience before they got their opportunities. Billy Donovan is a college guy.

I remember competing against Quinn’s teams at Missouri, and I leaned on Coach Daigneault when I got to Florida, because he was on the outgoing staff. Any time you go to a new job, you want to pick the brain of the guys that were there before to find out what they did well and what didn’t go well.

There actually has been success, it’s just not framed in a way that it was immediate success. I also look at the NBA Hall of Famers that have had success and then they haven’t. I think each situation is completely different.

First and foremost, I believe in the guys in our locker room, and I believe in who I’m going to work with every day. That’s what ultimately gives me the most confidence.